Auditions for Aug. 28

Four County Players: Auditions for “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” have changed to 2 p.m. Sunday on the Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville. Actors who already have signed up will get emailed reminders on Friday. If the switch to 2 p.m. does not work for your schedule, email gary@fourcp.org. Audition slots also remain open at 7 p.m. Monday. Reservations are required at https://forms.gle/AKY2qpEoAmNT6Tnn9. Actors ages 18 and older of any race or gender will be considered for a play within a play featuring portrayals of 1940s radio performers who voice multiple characters. Auditions will consist of readings from the script, which will not be available until the day of the audition. All volunteers must wear masks inside the building at all times. Actors may remove their masks only while performing on the Mainstage and must put them back on when leaving the stage. Anyone who is unvaccinated must keep a mask on at all times. Performance dates: Nov. 19, 20, 27 and 28 and Dec. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 on the Mainstage. gary@fourcp.org. fourcp.org.