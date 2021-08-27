Auditions for Aug. 28

Four County Players: Auditions for “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” have changed to 2 p.m. Sunday on the Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville. Actors who already have signed up will get emailed reminders on Friday. If the switch to 2 p.m. does not work for your schedule, email gary@fourcp.org. Audition slots also remain open at 7 p.m. Monday. Reservations are required at https://forms.gle/AKY2qpEoAmNT6Tnn9. Actors ages 18 and older of any race or gender will be considered for a play within a play featuring portrayals of 1940s radio performers who voice multiple characters. Auditions will consist of readings from the script, which will not be available until the day of the audition. All volunteers must wear masks inside the building at all times. Actors may remove their masks only while performing on the Mainstage and must put them back on when leaving the stage. Anyone who is unvaccinated must keep a mask on at all times. Performance dates: Nov. 19, 20, 27 and 28 and Dec. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 on the Mainstage. gary@fourcp.org. fourcp.org.
Oratorio Society of Virginia: Auditions for the 2021-2022 season will be from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 9. Each audition will last about 10 minutes and consist of vocalizing to determine vocal range and best vocal part, rhythmic sight-singing and a brief prepared piece. Prepare a piece to sing; the music director can suggest choices if needed. Vaccination against COVID-19 is required in order to audition, rehearse and perform with the ensemble. Sign up for an audition time at oratoriosociety.org/singers. oratoriosociety.org. (434) 295-4385.
University of Virginia: Auditions for UVa ensembles, workshops and private lessons are available. Go to music.virginia.edu/auditions and click on the desired ensemble to learn more about its Zoom, pre-recorded and/or live performance audition requirements. The page is being updated regularly as COVID-19 conditions change. Fill out the online interest form or subscribe to the Music at UVa emails to get prompt updates; links available on the site. music.virginia.edu/auditions.
Woodberry Forest School: Auditions are set for 3:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday in Walker Fine Arts Center on the Woodberry campus. All participants must be vaccinated. The show selection will be based on the turnout of boys from the school and local girls from the community at the audition, but “Our Town” and “A Man for All Seasons” are among classic plays under consideration. Rehearsals will be from 3:30 to 6 p.m. weekdays and some Saturdays starting Sept. 13. Performance dates: Nov. 4, 5 and 6. barbara_wimble@woodberry.org.