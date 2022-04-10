Auditions for April 11

Four County Players: Auditions for actors 16 and older for the Shakespeare at the Ruins production of “As You Like It,” which will open the community theater’s 50th-anniversary season, will be at 7 p.m. April 18 and 19 at Four County Players in Barboursville. Callbacks, if needed, will be at 7 p.m. April 24 and 25. Auditions will consist of reading sides from the script; sides will be available about a week before auditions. Most roles are non-singing parts, but some strong singing voices will be welcome. Actors of all races and genders will be considered for all roles, regardless of how characters are specified in the script. Some roles may be doubled. Actors with singing experience and musical talents are especially encouraged to audition for the roles of the Lords attending Duke Senior; come prepared to sing a song of your choice about one minute long unaccompanied, unless you can accompany yourself with a guitar or other acoustic stringed instrument. Rehearsals will begin in early to mid-May. Most rehearsals will be at Four County Players until three weeks before opening, when rehearsals will move to the Barboursville Ruins. Performance dates: 7 p.m. July 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30. Audition reservations required at this link: https://forms.gle/mvEK5cifm398gAwQ8. No walk-ins will be accepted. Information, forms and/or updated COVID protocols will be emailed to actors a few days before the auditions. auditions@fourcp.org.