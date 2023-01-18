At Live Arts, 'The River' is 'poetic in a good way'

During his days directing Virginia Theatre Festival productions in steamy Charlottesville summers, Robert Chapel often led large casts in musicals with splashy numbers, crowd-pleasing choreography and love conquering all. His latest project explores a boy-meets-girl story on a far more personal, mystical scale.

Chapel is directing the Virginia premiere of Jez Butterworth’s “The River,” which runs through Feb. 11 in Live Arts’s more intimate Founders Theater space. Friday’s opening-night performance already has sold out, but seats remain for Thursday’s preview.

In the haunting play from the creator of “The Ferryman” and “Jerusalem,” one thing is clear: a man has invited a woman to a remote cabin on a cliff above his lifelong fishing spot. After that, not much is obvious, except that the woman abruptly disappears. If you like mysteries and savor a little sense of the eerie, “The River” may be the thought-provoking show you’ve been seeking, even if it’s easier to experience than to explain.

“It’s a little like watching an episode of ‘The Twilight Zone,’” Chapel said. “I jumped at it when [Live Arts artistic director] Susan [E. Evans] offered it to me. It’s a different kind of challenge.

“It’s a very poetic show — poetic in a good way. People don’t know what’s happening, because it’s a memory play.”

The cast includes Steve Tharp as The Man, Christina Ball as The Woman and Caitlin Reinhard as The Other Woman. Chapel said the cast has developed “an excellent collaborative process” and kept communication open and strong.

Directing this kind of play calls for “allowing a lot of freedom for your actors to try different things and not be afraid to make suggestions,” Chapel said.

The creative team includes Linda Zuby as production stage manager, Tom Bloom as scenic designer, Steven Spera as lighting designer, John Holdren as sound designer, Tricia Emlet as costume designer, Miriam Halpern as props associate, Tovah Close as dialect coach, Carter Walker as assistant stage manager and Laura Rikard as intimacy consultant.

Chapel has relished teaming up again with several longtime Virginia Theatre Festival colleagues, including Bloom, Emlet, Halpern and Spera, and he’s enjoying working with Holdren for the first time. Together, they’re creating a two-room atmosphere in which the mystery can unfold.

“Tom has designed an impeccable set — a cabin in the English woods,” Chapel said. “You only see the floor and one end of the room. Tricia never fails me; Steve doesn’t either.”

The thrill of seeing all the creative elements come together is no mystery.

“A lot of people don’t like tech rehearsals. I like tech rehearsals. It’s exciting,” Chapel said. “Then the magic thing really happens when the audience is there. That’s the enlightening time — and the scary time.”

He also enjoys going on this adventure with the Live Arts team.

“Live Arts is wanting to make people think. They want more than just pure entertainment,” Chapel said. “Susan Evans is really committed to this. It’s a very mature, sophisticated community theater.”

“The River” runs for 80 minutes and has no intermission. Keep in mind that this show contains sexual language, and a real fish will be prepared onstage.

An opening-night reception follows Friday’s sold-out performance. And if you’d like to speak with cast members and fellow theatergoers about what you’ve seen, consider attending the Feb. 2 performance, which will be followed by a post-show audience talkback.

Tickets are $27; students and seniors pay $22. Thursday’s preview performance is free. Several performances in addition to opening night have sold out, so check your calendar soon and make those reservations.

Tickets are available in person from the box office, online at livearts.org/tix or by phone at (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123.