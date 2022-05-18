'Anarchist' brings latest Live Arts season to a close

When one door closes, another one opens. And between the two, a third door will slam. Repeatedly.

Jackson Key, who serves as scenic designer and lighting designer for Live Arts’s new production of Dario Fo’s “Accidental Death of an Anarchist,” will graduate from the University of Virginia during the show’s opening weekend with a bachelor of science degree in architecture. The production, which brings the current Live Arts season to a close, opens Friday and runs through June 2.

Key has created sets and lighting for a variety of productions at Live Arts and for the UVa Department of Drama during his time in Charlottesville. He said his interest in technical theater led him to architecture, and the discipline informs the way he approaches stage design.

“Architecture is about space,” Key said.

Key, who also served as lighting designer for the Lighting of the Lawn events at UVa in 2020 and 2021, said that his lighting choices in Live Arts’s new show dovetail with design decisions to help preserve the geometry of characters’ relationships to each other and the spaces they occupy.

“The lighting brings the atmosphere,” the Texas native said. “It is an advantage to do both at the same time.”

“I know I’m getting good lighting design because he also designed the set,” said director Susan E. Evans, adding that audience members will notice a number of Italian-inspired elements in the set, including buttresses. “He has a background in architecture, so he understands deconstructing things.”

Under all the atmosphere, however, are plenty of practical considerations. “Accidental Death of an Anarchist” is inspired by a real-life case, and Nobel laureate Fo has layered his celebrated work with serious elements, satire and biting commentary about corruption. It also relies on farce, so “the doors needed to be real,” Key said with a chuckle.

With the ending of the show comes another beginning; Key will begin a graduate school program in New York, where he hopes to pursue both architecture and theater.

“I’m really excited for what’s next, and I’ve really enjoyed my time here,” Key said.

Director Evans, who serves as artistic director at Live Arts, directs a production that comes full circle in a more literal sense as well.

“The play’s in the round,” Evans said. “There’s audience everywhere. You can’t get away. You see your fellow audience members.”

Her cast includes Nick Hagy as Madman, Elizabeth Rose as Reporter, Julia Robertson as Sporty, Johnny Butcher as Bertozzo, Eric Ramirez-Weaver as Commissioner, David Johnson as Officer 1 and Cecilia Huang as Officer 2. Key isn’t the only Cavalier in the cohort; Huang attends UVa, Johnson is an alumnus and Ramirez-Weaver is associate professor of art and director of the Medieval Studies Program.

Together, using a translation by Jon Laskin and Michael Aquilante, they’re telling a story that was inspired by the 1969 death of Giuseppe Pinelli, an anarchist railway worker in Milan, Italy, who died after a suspicious fall from a fourth-floor police interrogation room window.

Pinelli ended up being absolved of the bombings he’d been accused of committing, and the case drew attention to concepts that remain troubling and current half a century later.

“There’s the somewhat cliché of absolute power corrupting absolutely, and police corruption is not limited to any one form of government,” Evans said. “There are some facts that emerge when you’re reading this that give you the creeps.”

Evans describes the playwright as “fearless. He put this [play] on a year after the event, in the town where it happened, while the trials were going on.”

Don’t expect the evening to be entirely soaked in political intrigue. Hagy’s Madman character shows an uncanny ability to fool people in power into believing he’s an authority figure himself — repeatedly. And Evans said there’s farcical physical humor to spare.

“We have a fake leg, two fake arms and a fake eyeball,” Evans said. “We have slaps. We have kicks. We have kicks to the groin. We have punches. We have arms coming off.

“He [Fo] breaks down your reserves. He gets you laughing. The use of laughter is universal. Despite the political part of it, it’s very, very funny. That’s why people keep doing it. It’s that great mix of storytelling and physical comedy.”

The production team also includes Khadijah Williams as production stage manager, Sam Flippo as props designer, Heather Hutton as master electrician, Becky Brown as sound designer and Amy Goffman as costume designer.

An opening-night reception and champagne toast will be part of Friday’s festivities. Audience talkback time is scheduled to follow the June 2 performance.

For tickets, which are $25, $20 for seniors and students, go to livearts.org or call the box office at (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123.

The next production at Live Arts will be “Into the Woods,” which is set for July 15 to 31.

The 2022-2023 season, “Transformations,” will begin on Sept. 30 with “Love and Information” by Caryl Churchill.

Coming up will be “Violet,” with music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics and book by Brian Crawley, opening Nov. 11; “The River” by Jez Butterworth, opening Jan. 20, 2023; “Crumbs from the Table of Joy” by Lynn Nottage, opening March 3; “Buyer & Cellar” by Jonathan Tolins, opening April 7; and the WaterWorks Festival, starting May 1. Season tickets start at $90.

