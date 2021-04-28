American Shakespeare Center prepares to reopen for live performances

American Shakespeare Center in Staunton will resume live performances on May 13 to launch its 2021 Actors’ Renaissance Summer.

New productions of William Shakespeare’s “Henry V,” “Macbeth” and “All’s Well That Ends Well” will be directed and performed by a group of actor-managers — ASC veterans Brandon Carter, John Harrell, Chris Johnston and Zoe Speas.

Look for previews to begin of “Macbeth” on May 13, “Henry V” on June 17 and “All’s Well That Ends Well” on Aug. 5.

Carter will be returning to the role of Henry V; audience members saw him portray Prince Hal in “Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2” in 2020. The company research shows that Carter will be the first Black actor in the U.S. to complete the role by following Prince Hal’s journey to the throne as Henry V.

The production will be presented at ASC’s Blackfriars Playhouse through Sept. 4, with previews on June 17 and 18 and opening night on June 19. Blackfriars Playhouse is the only recreation of Shakespeare’s own indoor theater.