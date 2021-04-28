American Shakespeare Center prepares to reopen for live performances

American Shakespeare Center in Staunton will resume live performances on May 13 to launch its 2021 Actors’ Renaissance Summer.
New productions of William Shakespeare’s “Henry V,” “Macbeth” and “All’s Well That Ends Well” will be directed and performed by a group of actor-managers — ASC veterans Brandon Carter, John Harrell, Chris Johnston and Zoe Speas.
Look for previews to begin of “Macbeth” on May 13, “Henry V” on June 17 and “All’s Well That Ends Well” on Aug. 5.
Carter will be returning to the role of Henry V; audience members saw him portray Prince Hal in “Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2” in 2020. The company research shows that Carter will be the first Black actor in the U.S. to complete the role by following Prince Hal’s journey to the throne as Henry V.
The production will be presented at ASC’s Blackfriars Playhouse through Sept. 4, with previews on June 17 and 18 and opening night on June 19. Blackfriars Playhouse is the only recreation of Shakespeare’s own indoor theater.
Johnston will be playing the title role in the tragedy known to superstitious actors and theater fans as “the Scottish play.” “Macbeth” will be presented outdoors from May 13 to Sept. 5 at a Staunton location to be announced later. The May 13 preview and May 15 opening-night performance have sold out, as have a number of other shows as of press time, so make reservations soon. Once details for the outdoor performances are finalized, ticketholders will be contacted with all the details.
Speas will portray the Countess in “All’s Well That Ends Well.” The comedy will be presented in repertory with “Henry V” at the Blackfriars from Aug. 5 through Sept. 4. Previews are scheduled for Aug. 5 and 6, with opening night on Aug. 7.
ASC, which was founded in 1988 as Shenandoah Shakespeare Express, approaches Shakespeare’s timeless plays through an outlook that dives into English Renaissance stage practices, focusing on language and humanity to bring the plays to life and eliminate trappings and barriers that can keep audience members at arms’ length.
The center also is known for its extensive education program for public, private and home school students. Many digital performances are available to classrooms through the BlkFrsTV streaming platform; titles available at the moment include “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Imogen (Cymbeline),” “Othello,” “Twelfth Night” and “A Christmas Carol.”
Be prepared to comply with the pandemic safety regulations that will be in place when you attend, including wearing masks, observing safe physical distances from others and taking advantage of touchless ticketing and digital playbills.
Subscriptions also are available. The complete performance calendar can be found at americanshakespearecenter.com. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling (877) MUCH-ADO (682-4236).