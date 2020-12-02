American Shakespeare Center makes changes to 'A Christmas Carol' plans

The live performances of “A Christmas Carol” that were supposed to begin earlier this week at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton won’t be happening after all, but American Shakespeare Center is making sure the show will go on.
The production, which continues a 15-year tradition under 2020’s unusual pandemic circumstances, will be livestreamed Friday on Marquee TV as part of ASC’s SafeStart Plan of performances designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, audiences also can see it on BlkFrsTV, ASC’s streaming service.
If you’d been looking forward to getting out of the house to see a performance — especially for Charlottesville fans hoping to head over the mountain for a festive change of scenery in the Shenandoah Valley — a different opportunity awaits: the drive-in movie version.
Hull’s Drive-In Movie Theater in Lexington will screen ASC’s “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 12 and 20 while viewers stay safe in their vehicles; a Northern Virginia drive-in presentation is in the works, as of press time. And if you prefer sitting in a theater at a safe distance from other viewers, Visulite Cinemas in Staunton will offer private theater rentals from Dec. 18 to 24.
“Parents are looking for opportunities to get their children out of the house,” said Sky Wilson, ASC’s marketing manager.
ASC’s production of “A Christmas Carol” brings a cast of eight to the screen.
James McClure’s new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ tale of ghosts, charity and a holiday spirit that cannot die stars actor-manager John Harrell as Ebenezer Scrooge; Jessika D. Williams as the ghost of Jacob Marley and the Spirit of Christmas Present; Madeline Calais as the Spirit of Christmas Past and Tiny Tim; Brandon Carter as Bob Cratchit; and Zoe Speas as Cratchit’s wife and Belle, Scrooge’s youthful love. Actor-manager Chris Johnston not only portrays young Scrooge and Fred, but also oversees the music. Elleon Dobias is production assistant, Sam Saint Ours is assistant music captain, and both complete the cast.
The timeless qualities that draw generations of fans to the story are particularly valuable in a world turned upside down by the pandemic.
“It’s a story about kindness, about giving, about community,” Wilson said. “What do we really need right now? Kindness, giving and community.
“More than ever, we needed a story about hope, and something that brought light and life to our audiences. We have to figure out how we can all work and live in this environment, and we are really fortunate to be where we are.”
And if you believe that all the world’s a stage, you might want to consider the “Shakesbeard” mask from ASC’s gift shop for the resilient folks on your gift list who share your love for literature, theater and humor. The official SHXBeard mask, which is decorated with William Shakespeare’s familiar mustache and beard, “is a conversation starter,” Wilson said.
It also offers audience members a moment of solidarity with the actors who’ve worked so hard to create “A Christmas Carol” while wearing masks of their own, even though they won’t be making eye contact in person in Blackfriars Playhouse. It evokes the same sense of community that “A Christmas Carol” stirs in every age and neighborhood.
“Things are different out there in the world, but there’s still warmth and light in the Playhouse,” Wilson said. “We are wearing masks, but we are smiling behind our masks.”
For tickets and information, head to americanshakespearecenter.com.
