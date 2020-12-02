American Shakespeare Center makes changes to 'A Christmas Carol' plans

ASC’s production of “A Christmas Carol” brings a cast of eight to the screen.

James McClure’s new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ tale of ghosts, charity and a holiday spirit that cannot die stars actor-manager John Harrell as Ebenezer Scrooge; Jessika D. Williams as the ghost of Jacob Marley and the Spirit of Christmas Present; Madeline Calais as the Spirit of Christmas Past and Tiny Tim; Brandon Carter as Bob Cratchit; and Zoe Speas as Cratchit’s wife and Belle, Scrooge’s youthful love. Actor-manager Chris Johnston not only portrays young Scrooge and Fred, but also oversees the music. Elleon Dobias is production assistant, Sam Saint Ours is assistant music captain, and both complete the cast.

The timeless qualities that draw generations of fans to the story are particularly valuable in a world turned upside down by the pandemic.

“It’s a story about kindness, about giving, about community,” Wilson said. “What do we really need right now? Kindness, giving and community.

“More than ever, we needed a story about hope, and something that brought light and life to our audiences. We have to figure out how we can all work and live in this environment, and we are really fortunate to be where we are.”