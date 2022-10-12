 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Alma Latina' at PVCC explores diversity of Latin culture

Latin Ballet of Virginia

Latin Ballet of Virginia will pay homage to the Indigenous, African and Spanish heritage of Hispanic culture in "Alma Latina (Latin Soul)" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Virginia Community College. The show is among the performing arts events of PVCC's 50th-anniversary season.

Latin Ballet of Virginia's upcoming Saturday performance at Piedmont Virginia Community College will explore expressive facets of Hispanic culture. Just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month and PVCC's 50th-anniversary year, "Alma Latina (Latin Soul)" celebrates a unity that comes from diversity.

"We are diverse from the beginning. That is the beauty of it," said Ana Ines King, Latin Ballet of Virginia's artistic director.

"We are all different colors and all different languages. In the Caribbean, there's so much African culture. In the mountains, it's more Spanish. It's Indigenous everywhere."

Recognizing and celebrating each other's heritage and traditions is part of the cultural fabric. "It's very important for us," King said.

Eleven dancers and seven musicians will help "Alma Latina" cover plenty of cultural ground.

Francisco "El Mesa" Nano, an internationally respected flamenco dancer, is coming from Valencia, Spain, to perform with the Richmond-based dance company.

Ban Caribe, a Richmond band known for its high-octane performances of Afro-Cuban, Latin and Caribbean music, will be there. Led by percussionist Kevin Davis, who frequently performs in the Charlottesville area, the band will provide the dancers with rhythms ranging from salsa to mambo to reggaeton to tango.

King, who hails from Colombia, said Davis is such an accomplished musician that he has won prestigious salsa festival competitions in Colombia even without being able to speak Spanish.

Founded in 1997, Latin Ballet of Virginia is both a professional dance company and a school of dance. By leading everything from dance classes to lecture demonstrations, the company stays busy teaching about Latin heritage through performance and participation.

And wherever Latin Ballet of Virginia goes, audiences want to be in on the fun. Can't sit still? That's not a problem.

"It's a party. It's a fiesta," King said warmly. She sees the phenomenon whenever she teaches Latin dance to new students from all walks of life.

Once students hear the music, "people feel happier," she said. "They smile. They want to move. Even if they don't know the steps, they want to move."

Speaking of parties, the college has an additional reason to celebrate: Its 50th anniversary. PVCC — which serves students in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties — first opened its doors to students in September 1972. 

Tickets are $15; seniors and students pay $12. Get them online at pvcc.edu/performingarts or call the box office at (430) 961-5376.

If You Go

"Alma Latina (Latin Soul)"

Latin Ballet of Virginia

7:30 p.m. Saturday

Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College

$15; $12 seniors and students

pvcc.edu/performingarts

(434) 961-5376

