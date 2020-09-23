 Skip to main content
Art Notes for Sept. 24
"Michael McGurk: Paintings and Drawings" will be on display in the Purcell Gallery at Louisa Arts Center from Friday through Nov. 20.

An opening reception is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. McGurk will present a Gallery Talk at 6:30 p.m.

McGurk, an award-winning full-time artist based in Charlottesville since 2005, had a three-decade career with the Washington, D.C., Fire Department. He studied at the Art League School in Alexandria and is a member of the Pastel Society of America — Master Pastelist, Maryland Pastel Society, Piedmont Pastelists and Mid-Atlantic Pastel Society. 

The center is open from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays. For details, visit louisaarts.org or dial (540) 967-2200.

