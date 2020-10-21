Art Notes for Oct. 22

n McGuffey Art Center is issuing a call for artists for “Water: The Agony & Ecstasy of the Black Experience,” a new exhibition planned for February 2021. The deadline for applications is Nov. 2.

Self-identified Black artists in Virginia are invited to apply. The multimedia exhibition uses water as a metaphor for the Black experience, and diverse approaches to self-expression are sought — including, but not limited to, visual and performing arts.

To apply, submit current contact information, samples of current works that represent your body of work as an artist or group, and a brief statement expressing your interest in participating in the exhibition. The application is free and can be found on McGuffey’s website at mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Artists will be selected for the exhibition by the Charlottesville Black Arts Collective. All artists who are selected will be notified by Nov. 6. For details, email cvilleblackartscollective@gmail.com.

n Remember that Sunday is the deadline for McGuffey Art Center’s deadline for its call for submissions for a rotating mural space on the center’s north exterior wall. The program is designed to amplify the voices of Black, Indigenous and Artists of Color who are not adequately represented at the center.

The murals will offer people a place to gather safely, engage in dialogue and encourage calls to action. The application process is free, and the artists’ work will stay up for six months. For application details, email mcguffeyrei@gmail.com. Learn more at mcguffeyartcenter.com.