Art Notes for Oct. 15

>> A new exhibition filled with portraits of Black women older than 70 who remain active as artists, activists, experts and professionals is opening at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. “Salt” is filled with photographs by New York-based photographer Lola Flash.

“Salt” will open with a virtual reception at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, followed at 7 p.m. by a virtual conversation between Flash and writer Jessica Lynne. The event is the fifth in the “Seeing Black: Disrupting the Visual Narrative” speaker series.

Flash’s work challenges stereotypes and preconceived notions of gender, race and sexuality. In “Salt,” viewers will see classical portrait-style photographs of singers, designers, real estate agents and other women. The exhibition challenges the idea that only youth culture represents vibrant power.

Flash, who was an active member of ACT UP during the AIDS epidemic in New York City, was featured in the 1989 poster “Kissing Doesn’t Kill.” She has spent three decades documenting communities of color and LGBTQIA+ people in the United States, the United Kingdom and around the world. Her work is included in the Brooklyn Museum and in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, among other major public collections.