Art Notes for Oct. 15

>> A new exhibition filled with portraits of Black women older than 70 who remain active as artists, activists, experts and professionals is opening at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. “Salt” is filled with photographs by New York-based photographer Lola Flash.
“Salt” will open with a virtual reception at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, followed at 7 p.m. by a virtual conversation between Flash and writer Jessica Lynne. The event is the fifth in the “Seeing Black: Disrupting the Visual Narrative” speaker series.
Flash’s work challenges stereotypes and preconceived notions of gender, race and sexuality. In “Salt,” viewers will see classical portrait-style photographs of singers, designers, real estate agents and other women. The exhibition challenges the idea that only youth culture represents vibrant power.
Flash, who was an active member of ACT UP during the AIDS epidemic in New York City, was featured in the 1989 poster “Kissing Doesn’t Kill.” She has spent three decades documenting communities of color and LGBTQIA+ people in the United States, the United Kingdom and around the world. Her work is included in the Brooklyn Museum and in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, among other major public collections.
Lynne, a writer and art critic, is a founding editor of ARTS.BLACK, an online journal of art criticism from Black perspectives.
Admission is free, but tickets are required; make reservations online at https://jeffschoolheritagecenter.org/about/visit/. The hours for the Contemporary Gallery are 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
>> “The Gallery of Curiosities” still can be seen through the end of October at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative. Described by The Bridge as “a community-curated Wunderkammer,” the exhibition can be seen in the windows of the gallery at 209 Monticello Road.
More than 40 artists and contributors have added items to a collection that combines artistry and oddities.
Fanciful, creative and simply bizarre objects have been brought together to stimulate thought and discussion. The exhibition uses its wide variety of objects to take a closer look at the history of the early American museum, differing cultural perspectives on what is considered odd or strange and the idea of pillaging cultural objects.
