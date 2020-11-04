Art Notes for Nov. 5

» The Fralin Museum of Art is presenting two virtual events this week. Register for them online at uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.
James Steward of the Princeton University Art Museum will present “How the Academic Museum Can Save the World,” the Gladys S. Blizzard Lecture, in an online event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“UVa Alumni in Museums and the Arts: Education and Visitor Services” will be presented as an online event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with Matthew McLendon, J. Sanford Miller Family Director. UVa alumni panelists will include Eric Denker, senior lecturer and head of ours at the National Gallery; Emily Smith, assistant manager of visitor experience at Glenstone; Juline Chevalier, museum division director at National Art Education Association and former head of interpretation at the Minneapolis Museum of Art; and Mary Lib Schmidt, youth programs manager at the Center for Architecture in New York.
» The Gallery at Studio IX will present “Once Again to See the Stars: One Artist’s Contemporary Vision of Dante’s ‘Inferno,’’’ featuring paintings by Michelle Gagliano and words by Stuart Gunter, from Friday through Dec. 4. Mark your calendars for an Artist Talk and Virtual Happy Hour from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Gagliano created a book based on a series of paintings inspired by Dante’s “Inferno.” Her original goal was to create a painting each week until she had illustrations for each canto. Once the pandemic and civil unrest began, she saw a need to reflect the idea that hope and optimism remain strong, even in the midst of illness, turmoil and civil unrest. Gunter’s prose selections are paired with Gagliano’s paintings. Learn more at studioix.co.
» Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art is presenting the Red Flower Lake Multimedia Interactive Experience online. A live question-and-answer event is set for Thursday.
Best results are achieved by using a desktop computer or tablet. Use the icons provided to make your way through the space and interact with the different art kiosks.
Get all the details at torosiete.museum.
» Craft Cville is teaming up with The Shops at Stonefield for a Fall Market from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the shopping center.
The socially distanced outdoor market will offer holiday shopping on Bond Street featuring handmade goods from more than 40 Virginia-based artists. Look for stained glass, pottery, soaps, jewelry, woodwork and baked treats. The rain date is noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 14. Learn more about the vendor lineup and the event online at craft-cville/com, or email craftcville@gmail.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!