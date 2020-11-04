Art Notes for Nov. 5

» The Fralin Museum of Art is presenting two virtual events this week. Register for them online at uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

James Steward of the Princeton University Art Museum will present “How the Academic Museum Can Save the World,” the Gladys S. Blizzard Lecture, in an online event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

“UVa Alumni in Museums and the Arts: Education and Visitor Services” will be presented as an online event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with Matthew McLendon, J. Sanford Miller Family Director. UVa alumni panelists will include Eric Denker, senior lecturer and head of ours at the National Gallery; Emily Smith, assistant manager of visitor experience at Glenstone; Juline Chevalier, museum division director at National Art Education Association and former head of interpretation at the Minneapolis Museum of Art; and Mary Lib Schmidt, youth programs manager at the Center for Architecture in New York.

» The Gallery at Studio IX will present “Once Again to See the Stars: One Artist’s Contemporary Vision of Dante’s ‘Inferno,’’’ featuring paintings by Michelle Gagliano and words by Stuart Gunter, from Friday through Dec. 4. Mark your calendars for an Artist Talk and Virtual Happy Hour from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3.