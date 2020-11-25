Art Notes for Nov. 26

» Plan ahead for Piedmont Virginia Community College’s 14th annual “Let There Be Light” outdoor light-themed art installation, which will look different this year. It will take place on two evenings this year, from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5, and it remains free and open to everyone.

Instead of taking place on PVCC’s main campus, the installations of light-themed artworks and performances will be presented in the yards of Charlottesville homes and outside local businesses. This way, people can enjoy the works from the safety of their vehicles. Plan to wear masks, and if you decide to get out of your car at any of the sites, maintain proper physical distancing. A map will be available a week before the event at pvcc.edu/performingarts.

» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection has reopened its gift shop for the holidays. Reservations are required at kluge-ruhe.org or (434) 244-0234. Sales of bark paintings, prints, throw pillows, mugs, soaps and other gifts will benefit Indigenous artists and the museum.