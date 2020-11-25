Art Notes for Nov. 26

» Plan ahead for Piedmont Virginia Community College’s 14th annual “Let There Be Light” outdoor light-themed art installation, which will look different this year. It will take place on two evenings this year, from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5, and it remains free and open to everyone.
Instead of taking place on PVCC’s main campus, the installations of light-themed artworks and performances will be presented in the yards of Charlottesville homes and outside local businesses. This way, people can enjoy the works from the safety of their vehicles. Plan to wear masks, and if you decide to get out of your car at any of the sites, maintain proper physical distancing. A map will be available a week before the event at pvcc.edu/performingarts.
» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection has reopened its gift shop for the holidays. Reservations are required at kluge-ruhe.org or (434) 244-0234. Sales of bark paintings, prints, throw pillows, mugs, soaps and other gifts will benefit Indigenous artists and the museum.
If you’d like to see the exhibitions while you’re there, be sure to make back-to-back reservations. A reservation gives you and up to eight people in your party the museum to yourselves for about half an hour, so consider booking back-to-back reservations if you think you’ll want more time. The museum’s holiday hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Get details and make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org.
» Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival has received a $9,991.50 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program. More than $1.9 million in matching grants were awarded to 161 local and regional tourism initiatives to help bolster economic activity and travel.
The festival has offered fine arts, music, local foods and beers to audiences for 40 years in its spring and fall events. Find out more at crozetfestival.com.
