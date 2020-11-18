Art Notes for Nov. 19

» Les Yeux du Monde will present “Inhabited Light,” an exhibition of new oil paintings by Annie Harris Massie, from Friday through Dec. 31. An opening celebration is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, so make reservations soon; timed entry to the gallery will help avoid overcrowding and promote proper physical distancing.
Massie is trained in the plein air tradition and has a degree in studio art from Hollins University and a master’s degree in art history from Virginia Commonwealth University. She is known for her examination of light and its effects on everything from flower gardens to city landscapes.
Look for immense works, including the 72-inch-by-72-inch “Garden at Daybreak” and “Blue Maple Tree,” which is 72 inches by 60 inches. Massie also is showing a variety of hydrangea paintings.
To reserve a time to visit, email LYDMGallery@gmail.com or dial (434) 882-2620. To see an online catalog of the show, go to LYDM.co.
» McGuffey Art Center opens its Holiday Show and Shop on Saturday, and it will last through Dec. 31. This year’s event will take place both in the galleries and online, so art fans may shop in person or from the comfort of home.
No appointments are necessary to check out the creations by local artists — just in time for gift-giving season. Holiday hours will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Expect a wide variety of handmade items reflecting many artistic disciplines.
Learn more online at mcguffeyartcenter.com or call (434) 295-7973.
» Prancing Pony Pottery in Richardsville will present an open house and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Anne Marie Torre Wright will show and sell yarn bowls, coiled baskets, mugs and a variety of hand-built and wheel-thrown functional stoneware items. This year’s open house also will include pottery items from Tessem Stoneware.
Keep an eye out on Wright’s Facebook page — https://facebook.com/events/550757792182586 — for the approximate time of a kiln opening. A kiln opening gives visitors a chance to see creations as they emerge from the heat.
Masks are required, and hand sanitizer will be available. Occupancy may be limited at any given time to help promote proper physical distancing. For information, email anna@prancingponypottery.com or call (540) 399-1964.
» Revalation Vineyards is showing the oil paintings of Kimberly Engle through Dec. 31.
See the latest Art @ the Vineyard exhibition at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. For details, visit revalationvineyard.com or call (540) 407-1236.
