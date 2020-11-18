Art Notes for Nov. 19

» Les Yeux du Monde will present “Inhabited Light,” an exhibition of new oil paintings by Annie Harris Massie, from Friday through Dec. 31. An opening celebration is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, so make reservations soon; timed entry to the gallery will help avoid overcrowding and promote proper physical distancing.

Massie is trained in the plein air tradition and has a degree in studio art from Hollins University and a master’s degree in art history from Virginia Commonwealth University. She is known for her examination of light and its effects on everything from flower gardens to city landscapes.

Look for immense works, including the 72-inch-by-72-inch “Garden at Daybreak” and “Blue Maple Tree,” which is 72 inches by 60 inches. Massie also is showing a variety of hydrangea paintings.

To reserve a time to visit, email LYDMGallery@gmail.com or dial (434) 882-2620. To see an online catalog of the show, go to LYDM.co.

» McGuffey Art Center opens its Holiday Show and Shop on Saturday, and it will last through Dec. 31. This year’s event will take place both in the galleries and online, so art fans may shop in person or from the comfort of home.