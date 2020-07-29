• Learn the power of stencils in "Create & Critique: Lou Henry," a workshop that will be presented online at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Aug. 12 by Second Street Gallery.
Haney will present several different ways to create stencils and demonstrate ways to use them in paintings, textiles and other media.
Haney is an artist, teacher and mother who divides her time among Piedmont Virginia Community College, Sweet Briar College, Second Street Gallery, her studio and her home.
Reservations are required by emailing info@secondstreetgallery.org. The workshop fee is $10 to $7. For details, visit virtualssg.org/workshops.
• During August, C'ville Arts will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. All staff members and customers are required to wear masks and observe physical distancing. If you don't have a mask, a handmade mask created by one of the member artists will be provided. There will not be a First Fridays event this time, for safety's sake.
Plein air painter Barbara Albert is August's featured artist. She creates her works outdoors by returning to a variety of special places year after year and discovers something new each time. She finds inspiration in a Marcel Proust quote: "The true journey of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having fresh eyes."
Learn more at cvillearts.org or dial (434) 972-9500.
