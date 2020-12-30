Art Notes for Dec. 31

» The winners of the 2020 Imagine a Day Without Water Art Contest have been announced. The sixth annual contedt was presented by the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County Service Authority and Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority.
The winners include first-grader Ruihan (Jennifer) Xue of Venable Elementary School, fourth-grader Claudia Van Clief of Peabody School, fifth-grader Ruby Reed Guy-Wolnick of Mountaintop Montessori, seventh-grader Shoukufeh Alizada of Buford Middle School and ninth-grader Emily Zhu of Albemarle High School. The fan favorite is sixth-grader Vivian Foutz of Henley Middle School, who picked up 870 online votes.
Each of the winners will receive a $200 gift card and a water conservation goodie bag.
Teachers were encouraged to invite their students to enter the art contest, and four teachers were selected for $200 gift cards to be used for Classroom projects. The winning teachers are Emily Hudson of Greer Elementary School, Brittany Kaufman of Red Hill Elementary School, Nicole Eyerman of Walker Upper Elementary School and Kimberly Taylor of Village School.
The winners will be honored in a program on Cville360 at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Tune in through the city’s socia; media accounts and Channel 10; the program will be available to view on demand later. Learn more at www.charlottesville.gov/artcontest.
» C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery will be presenting “The Studio Sale” throughout January, during which prices will be cut on many items. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
The gallery includes original works in photography, painting, ceramics, fiber arts, clay, pottery, glass, quilling, jewelry, mosaics, metals, candles, leather and wood. The membership includes more than 60 local artists and crafters.
C’ville Arts is requiring physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and masks must be worn. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided. For information, visit cvillearts.org or call (434) 972-9500.