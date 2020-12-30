Art Notes for Dec. 31

» The winners of the 2020 Imagine a Day Without Water Art Contest have been announced. The sixth annual contedt was presented by the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County Service Authority and Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority.

The winners include first-grader Ruihan (Jennifer) Xue of Venable Elementary School, fourth-grader Claudia Van Clief of Peabody School, fifth-grader Ruby Reed Guy-Wolnick of Mountaintop Montessori, seventh-grader Shoukufeh Alizada of Buford Middle School and ninth-grader Emily Zhu of Albemarle High School. The fan favorite is sixth-grader Vivian Foutz of Henley Middle School, who picked up 870 online votes.

Each of the winners will receive a $200 gift card and a water conservation goodie bag.

Teachers were encouraged to invite their students to enter the art contest, and four teachers were selected for $200 gift cards to be used for Classroom projects. The winning teachers are Emily Hudson of Greer Elementary School, Brittany Kaufman of Red Hill Elementary School, Nicole Eyerman of Walker Upper Elementary School and Kimberly Taylor of Village School.