Art Notes for Dec. 17

» Artist, poet and farmer Meesha Goldberg is creating a community mural, "Kinfolk," at McGuffey Art Center as part of the North Wall Mural Project.
Goldberg's work can be seen on the north retaining wall next to McGuffey Art Center. The mural explores "the interconnection of humanity within the greater family of nature." As the space occupies Monacan Nation territory, Goldberg will donate her profit from the mural to the Monacan Nation's fight to protect Rassawek, its ancient capital, from a proposed water station project.
The North Wall Mural Project is a partnership among The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, Charlottesville Mural Project and McGuffey Art Center.
» The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative has T-shirts and tote bags featuring local artists' creations.
Look for work you can wear by Federico Cuatlacuatl, Ryan Trott, Bolanle Adeboye and Charlottesville Mural Project.
For details, go to thebridgepai.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!