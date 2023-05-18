“Arsenic and Old Lace” is heading the Woodberry Forest School stage on May 18, and the upcoming production promises all of the laughs, mayhem and nonsense that viewers have come to expect from the American classic.

This is the sixth time that the dark comedy centered around serial murder has been produced at the school, and the second since director and department chair Brent Cirves began working at Woodberry Forest 33 years ago.

“It’s a play that I really love, but I’m not exactly sure why,” he said. “It’s very dark and I tend to be a pretty optimistic, happy sort of fellow. But dark humor is fun, and I think one reason to bring it back is because it’s good to laugh at darkness, especially in a dark time. We’re still living in a dark time at the end of the COVID crisis.”

Cirves added that laughing in the face of darkness has historic roots.

“Dark humor goes all the way back to ancient times. They’ve got all kinds of examples of it in ancient Greece, in Rome, even before then, so it obviously fulfills a certain human need,” he said.

Despite being written and set in the first half of the 20th century, the play’s humor clicked immediately with the young cast of students, Cirves said.

“I think a few of the students had heard of it. None of them had either seen it on stage or in the movies,” he said. “But that’s another thing I wanted to say about dark humor. For some reason, I find that teenagers absolutely love it. They get it in some cases more than adults.”

He’s also been impressed with the development he’s seen from the cast over the course of rehearsals.

“I think they’ve grown a lot,” Cirves said. “I’m working with one actor in the lead role of Mortimer, Ben Lawler, who has never acted before, and I threw him in head first. He has great comedic timing. Ralph [Wear] loves playing villains, and I’ve got a young man playing one of the old ladies, too. John Bolena plays the role of Abby and he’s just having a grand time because it’s very funny.”

Bolena, a junior at the school, agreed. Although he previously served as stage manager for a production of “Clue,” Bolena’s casting as Abby Brewster is his first time acting on the Woodberry Forest stage, and he’s thrilled to be there.

“It’s been fab, honestly. I’ve really enjoyed working with the tech stuff and learning from everybody, and playing in a dress role. It’s been fun,” Bolena shared.

He’s also been happy with the opportunities that the Woodberry Forest theater program in general has offered him to expand his creative horizons.

“It’s brilliant — loads of creative opportunities and just so much freedom to do what you really want,” Bolena said.

Speaking of creative opportunities, Cirves shared that audiences can expect a somewhat quirky take on the already silly story, with classic horror references and a spooky set giving the production a Munsters-esque sensibility.

“We’re pushing the horror element further than I’ve ever seen it done on stage,” he said.

In addition to the Woodberry students in the cast, several of the female roles will be played by young women from the surrounding communities, a tradition that has continued for decades at the all-boys school.

“We’re very happy with our local girls,” Cirves said. “Without them, we couldn’t have possibly done three quarters of the plays we’ve done since I’ve been here. We’re very grateful and this is one of the only truly co-educational programs at the school, so it’s a great benefit for us as well.”

In fact, the community partnership has been so successful over the years that some of the former actresses have chosen to stick around. Laura Aylor, a former Orange County High School graduate, appeared in several Woodberry Forest plays as a teenager and now works in the theater department, serving currently as assistant director for “Arsenic and Old Lace.”

“They haven’t been able to get rid of me yet,” Aylor joked. “I was a guest actress many years ago and I’ve kind of been here ever since.”

Aylor echoed Cirves about the timelessness of the play, saying that the script’s absurdity lends itself to a sort of universal humor that transcends the period in which it was written.

“The really interesting thing about this script is that it’s very modern. Even though it’s set in the 1940s, it’s still funny because it’s just so ridiculous, she said. “If you’re looking for two hours of a wild ride, just family-friendly fun, this is the show to see.”

“Arsenic and Old Lace” opens at 8 p.m. each night May 18-20 at the Woodberry Forest School Bowman Bray Auditorium. Admission is free and open to the public.