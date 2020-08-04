» City of Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration operates at reduced hours and staffing through Sept. 18. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines must be followed. (434) 970-3250.

» City of Charlottesville offers disposal service of storm debris that cannot fit in a trash container. Residents are encouraged to complete the online information form and pay the $35 fee at charlottesville.gov/1092/large-item-pickup or by calling the City Treasurer’s Office at (434) 970-3830.

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library partners with the Virginia Department of Health to serve as a reusable mask distribution center. Patrons will be able to receive free masks during JMRL’s curbside services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays at all branch locations. (434) 979-7151.

» Virginia offers a statewide tax-free holiday on the purchase of qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star and WaterSense products Friday through Sunday. Qualified school supplies are $20 or less per item; qualified clothing and footwear, $100 or less per item; portable generators, $1,000 or less per item; gas-powered chainsaws, $350 or less per item; chainsaw accessories, $60 or less per item; other specified hurricane preparedness items, $60 or less per item; and qualifying Energy Star or WaterSense products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use, $2,500 or less per item. A complete list of qualifying items is available at tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday.

» Thomas Jefferson Health District offers free COVID-19 testing by appointment from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at InnovAge Virginia PACE — Blue Ridge at 1335 Carlton Ave. Appointments can be made by calling (434) 972-6261 on Thursday or Friday. Testing is also held from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Grace and Glory Lutheran Church at 683 Thomas Jefferson Parkway in Palmyra. Appointments can be made by phone to (434) 972-6261 on Monday or Tuesday. vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites. (434) 972-6261 .

