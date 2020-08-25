 Skip to main content
Announcements for Aug. 26

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA partners with NBCUniversal-Owned Television Stations for the Clear the Shelters 2020 pet adoption campaign by reducing the adoption fees for all cats and kittens to $25 on Saturday. Adoptions will be by appointment only. Potential adopters should submit applications on the website and a staff member will contact them to schedule an appointment time. caspca.org. (434) 973-5959.

City of Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration operates at reduced hours and staffing through Sept. 18. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines must be followed. (434) 970-3250.

City of Charlottesville offers disposal service of storm debris that cannot fit in a trash container. Residents are encouraged to complete the online information form and pay the $35 fee at charlottesville.gov/1092/large-item-pickup or call the City Treasurer’s Office at (434) 970-3830.

Fluvanna County Registrar’s Office has relocated to the Jefferson Centre Shopping Center at 265 Turkeysag Trail, Suite 115, in Palmyra. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at (434) 589-3593.

Thomas Jefferson Health District offers free COVID-19 testing by appointment from 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Emmanuel Christian Center at 111 New Life Drive in Ruckersville. Appointments can be made by calling (434) 972-6261 on Wednesday. Testing is also offered from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson Heritage Center at 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington. Appointments can be made by calling (434) 972-6261 on Friday or Monday. vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites. (434) 972-6261.

UVa Health provides free COVID-19 testing from 5 to 8 p.m. each Monday at Church of the Incarnation at 1465 Incarnation Drive and 5 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church at 105 Lankford Avenue for the foreseeable future. Drive-through and walk-up testing will be offered at both sites. No appointment is needed.

