'American Pickers' TV series looking for Virginia antique collectors

"American Pickers"

Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe appear in "American Pickers," a reality television series on the History Channel that explores collections and antiques that tell stories about American life.

The "American Pickers" reality television series is heading back to Virginia in March, and its team is looking for unusual collections, valuable antiques and the stories behind them.

The History Channel series is seeking large and unique private collections and the people who assemble them to feature on upcoming episodes. 

To get a feel for the kinds of collections the “Pickers” team is looking for, new episodes air at 9 p.m. on Wednesday nights. Keep in mind that the show's pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything that is open to the public.

"American Pickers" follows safe filming guidelines outlined by state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help ensure health and safety during the pandemic.

If you'd like to share a candidate, or nominate yourself, send your name, phone number, location and a description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.

