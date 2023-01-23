'American Pickers' team looking for collectors in Virginia

"American Pickers" is heading back to Virginia in March, and its team is looking for unusual collections, valuable antiques and the stories behind them.

The documentary series on The History Channel is seeking large and unique private collections and the colorful people who assemble them to feature on upcoming episodes.

To get a feel for the kinds of collections the Pickers team is looking for, new episodes air at 9 p.m. Mondays on The History Channel. Keep in mind that the show's pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything that is open to the public.

"American Pickers" follows safe filming guidelines outlined by state and CDC guidelines to help ensure safety during the pandemic.

If you'd like to share a candidate, or nominate yourself, send your name, phone number, location and a description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.