Activities for Sept. 9

5K Food and Fun/Walk Fundraiser & Afterparty by Love: No Ego begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at Central Virginia Community Health Center in New Canton. https://www.loven oego.org/eventschedule.
American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Each donor who gives blood or platelets by Sept. 30 will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut by email. Donors who give between Friday and Tuesday will receive a new 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last. redcross.org.
Botanical Garden of the Piedmont will begin “The Healing Power of Nature,” a series of four virtual Ian Robertson Legacy: Lectureship lectures, at 7 p.m. Thursday with “Nature: Healing the Individual” with Carolyn Schuyler. $15; $55 for all four. Proceeds support educational programming and future design of the admission-free public garden. piedmontgarden.org.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. cat actionteam.org.
Charlottesville Women in Tech will present “Policies Can Support or Sabotage Women: A Panel Discussion About Policies That Work” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Panelists for the virtual event will include Betsy Ferronato, Darah Palmer, Sara Piedmonte and Natalie Pope. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
Generation NEXT Legacy Planning Webinar Series to help landowners prepare for transfers of family farms and forests will continue a virtual fall workshop on Thursday and conclude it on Wednesday and Sept. 16. Generation NEXT is a joint effort by the Virginia Department of Forestry and Virginia Cooperative Extension. Free workbook provided. www.ext.vt.edu/generationnext-va.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville Area will present a Sunday Seminar, “Safe and Secure Ballots: What Voters Need to Know,” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the third-floor Swanson Room at Central Library. Speakers include Jake Washburne, general registrar of voters for Albemarle County, and Taylor Yowell, acting director of elections and general registrar for the City of Charlottesville. Free. Masks requested, regardless of vaccination status. Parking available one block away in the Market Street Parking Garage. The event also will be offered online. lwv@lwv-cva.org.
Louisa County has planned a ceremony recognizing the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the rear of the Louisa County Office Building. Capt. David Bogozi will be keynote speaker. The bell will be rung at 9:59 a.m., observing the time when the World Trade Center’s South Tower collapsed. Park in front of the building, on the side facing the courthouse; the rear parking area is reserved for fire, EMS and law enforcement personnel. To request seating or make other ADA-related requests, email cking@louisa.org. The service will be streamed live on the county’s YouTube page. louisacounty.com/79/Social-Networking.
Mobi on the Mall offers convenient walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on the Downtown Mall from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays. City of Charlottesville employees and members of the public are welcome. Two-dose Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered. No appointments needed; no insurance necessary. No identification is required for vaccination. Minors ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by adults. Two more weeks are scheduled, but the program can be extended if there is consistent demand. www.charlottesville.gov.
Piedmont Master Gardeners has launched Share Your Harvest, a campaign to encourage local gardeners to donate their extra produce to food banks, pantries and other emergency food providers. Find a list of food banks and food pantries that accept homegrown fruits and vegetables at https:///piedmontmastergardeners.org/share-your-harvest/. Report your food donations on a form at pied montmastergardeners.org.
Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.
SCORE is calling on volunteers across the country to help small businesses bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Subject matter experts, business mentors and local workshop presenters are especially needed. score.org/volunteer.
Virginia Tech Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and U.S. Forest Service are asking the public to report sightings of the nonvenomous pinesnake in Virginia. Pinesnakes help humans by preying on small mammals that cause problems for homeowners. They often can be found in areas with sandy, well-drained soil and dry rock ridges. If possible, and if safe, take a photo of the snake and record details of the area in which it was found and contact Kevin Hamed at khamed@vt.edu or (540) 231-1887.