Activities for Sept. 9

Generation NEXT Legacy Planning Webinar Series to help landowners prepare for transfers of family farms and forests will continue a virtual fall workshop on Thursday and conclude it on Wednesday and Sept. 16. Generation NEXT is a joint effort by the Virginia Department of Forestry and Virginia Cooperative Extension. Free workbook provided. www.ext.vt.edu/generationnext-va.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.

Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.