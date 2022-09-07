Activities for Sept. 8

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Heart Association has decided to discontinue the Charlottesville Heart Walk, which traditionally took place each fall. The inaugural Leaders of Impact campaign will be launched on Sept. 29 for World Heart Day. The annual Charlottesville Heart & Stroke Ball will continue in the spring. To attend a Heart Walk, consider the Roanoke Regional Heart Walk or the Richmond Heart Walk; both will take place on Oct. 22. facebook.com/AmericanHeartVa.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. cataction team.org.

The Center at Belvedere will present "The Center Soirée: Anchors Aweigh," a cruise ship-themed fundraiser to benefit scholarships and promote healthy aging, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $250. kiri@thecentercville.org. thecentercville.org or (434) 220-9743.

Charlottesville Civil War Roundtable will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at The Center at Belvedere. Civil War historian Stephen Cushman will speak on "The Generals' Civil War: What Their Memoirs Can Teach Us Today." (434) 295-1927.

Charlottesville Newcomers Club will present its Fall Membership Open House from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Hillsdale Conference Center. Register for free at https://cvillenewcomers.com/hospitality-rsvp.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has changed its hours of operation at Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool as a result of low lifeguard staffing levels, and one pool will be open each day. Lifeguards are being recruited; the welcome-back daily admission special will be extended until the pools reach full operation. Current hours of operation: Onesty Family Aquatic Center at 300 Meade Ave. is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, (434) 295-7532; Washington Park Pool at 1001 Preston Ave. is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, (434) 977-2607. (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has opened Spray Grounds sites for the 2022 season. The Spray Grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

City of Charlottesville has opened cooling centers until further notice. Key Recreation Center is open from 5:30 to 9 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tonsler Recreation Center is open from noon to 9 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday; it’s closed on Sunday. Central Library is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; it also is closed on Sunday. Water is accessible at all locations. www.charlottesville.org. (434) 970-3503.

Greene County 4-H presents its Fall Flea Market and Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 in the parking lot outside Greene County Extension Office. Proceeds will support scholarships and programs for youths. kalstat@vt.edu or (434) 985-5236.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ivy Creek Foundation will present its annual meeting and Ivy Talk, "Albemarle's Black Classrooms" by Lorenzo Dickerson, virtually at 1 p.m. Sept. 18. Free; pre-registration required at https://app.donorview.com/G8NKO. ivycreekfoundation.org.

IX Flix, a weekly series of free film screenings, offers family-friendly activities at 6 p.m. Friday and a screening of “Men in Black” at sunset at IX Art Park. Free. ixartpark,org.

JABA (Jefferson Area Board for Aging) will present its inaugural Help Us Respond virtual fundraiser from 9 a.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Friday. Examples can be seen on the JABA website and social media of the kinds requests for help JABA receives each year. There are many ways to help, including making direct online contributions, sharing and commenting on social media posts and signing up to volunteer. www.facebook.com/events/609663900879520. jabacares.org.

Lake Monticello Fire Department and Rescue Squad will present its “Remembrance and Tribute” ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Community 9/11 Memorial Garden at the Lake Monticello Firehouse in Palmyra. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with “The Fall Vegetable Garden” on Sept. 17 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. The schedule also includes “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Nov. 19. Register for the classes in advance at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer free information meetings about how to become an Extension Master Gardener at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at Northside Library, 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Gordon Avenue Library and 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at Crozet Library. The meetings will offer details about taking part in the 2023 Extension Master Gardeners training class for Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Applications for the class are due Nov. 15. Applications: tcostello@vt.edu or (434) 872-4581. Information: https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/volunteer/become-a-master-gardener.

Piedmont Virginia Community College will present virtual and in-person Getting Started information sessions for prospective students. Coming up next will be sessions at PVCC with a tour at 4 p.m. Sept. 14, a Zoom session at 6 p.m. Thursday and a session at Louisa County Library at 5 p.m. Sept. 22. Free; registration required. pvcc.edu/information-sessions-and- services.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services will present a Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop at 1 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 14 through Oct. 19 at Madison Senior Center at 1490 N. Main St. in Madison. Free; pre-registration is required.

Rivanna River Round-Up, which is set for Sept. 24, needs volunteers of all ages for its third annual community clean-up effort to remove litter in and around the Rivanna River watershed. Volunteers may choose from a number of clean-up sites that offer options for walking, wading and paddling. www.rivannariver.org/cleanups.

Scottsville Museum has reopened. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

Sickle Cell Disease Blood Drive/Bone Marrow Registry event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the Battle Building at the University of Virginia. (434) 924-5770.

University of Virginia Department of Classics will present "Editing Ovid's Vestalia (Fasti 6.249-460)" by Stephen Heyworth, professor at Oxford University, at 5 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Gibson Room on the first floor of Cocke Hall. A reception will follow in the Department of Classics. (434) 924-3008.

Virginia State Parks will require online reservations this year for managed deer hunts and other hunting opportunities. Create an online account ahead of time before the reservation period opens, as it can take time for the account information to be processed. Reservations: https://reserveaparks.com/Web/. Details: www.dcr. virginia.gov/state-parks/hunting.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s check-in begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 22 at CFA Institute. Opening ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. To sign up as a walker or team captain, or to ask about sponsoring or volunteering, go to alz.org/cvillewalk or dial (800) 272-3900.