Activities for Sept. 23

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Hospice of the Piedmont will offer S'More Journeys Camp@Home, a virtual camp for ages 4 to 12 and families who are grieving the deaths of loved ones, at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 via Zoom. There will be time for self-expression through play therapy to help young people remember that they are not alone and their feelings are normal. Each camper will receive a bag of supplies and a snack. For an application, go to hopva.org or call (434) 817-6900 or (800) 975-5501.

IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.

Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.