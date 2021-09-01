Activities for Sept. 2

IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.

James Madison VFW Post 2217 will observe its 90th anniversary with an Open House at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Post in Orange County.

Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.

League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville Area will present a Sunday Seminar, “Safe and Secure Ballots: What Voters Need to Know,” at 2 p.m. Sept. 12 in the third-floor Swanson Room at Central Library. Speakers include Jake Washburne, general registrar of voters for Albe,arle County, and Taylor Yowell, acting director of elections and general registrar for the City of Charlottesville. Free. Masks requested, regardless of vaccination status. Parking available one block away in the Market Street Parking Garage. The event also will be offered online. lwv@lwv-cva.org.