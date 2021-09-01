Activities for Sept. 2

5K Food and Fun/Walk Fundraiser & Afterparty by Love: No Ego begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at Central Virginia Community Health Center in New Canton. https://www.lovenoego.org/eventschedule.
American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Each donor who gives blood or platelets by Sept. 30 will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut by email. Donors who give between Friday and Tuesday will receive a new 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last. redcross.org.
Botanical Garden of the Piedmont will begin “The Healing Power of Nature,” a series of four virtual Ian Robertson Legacy: Lectureship lectures, at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 with “Nature: Healing the Individual” with Carolyn Schuyler. $15; $55 for all four. Proceeds support educational programming and future design of the admission-free public garden. piedmontgarden.org.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. cat actionteam.org.
Charlottesville Women in Tech will present “Policies Can Support or Sabotage Women: A Panel Discussion About Policies That Work” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Panelists for the virtual event will include Betsy Ferronato, Darah Palmer, Sara Piedmonte and Natalie Pope. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
City of Promise presents Meet Me at the Bust Stop! from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Hardy Drive bus stop to encourage students at the start of the school year. There will be doughnuts, fruit and juice for children and coffee for parents. (434) 295-9525.
Discover Girl Scouts and Mobile STEM Center Visit for all girls in kindergarten through 12th grade and their adults is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Meriwether Lewis Elementary School. mygs.girlscouts.org. info@gsvsc.org. (540) 777-5100.
Four County Players will present its annual theater-wide cleanup day for volunteers ages 12 and older from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Four County Players in Barboursville. Reservations are required at https://forms.gle/MmTsoZc1rCnv6x3Q8; no walk-ins are permitted. Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status. Be ready to show proof of vaccination or of a COVID test taken within the past 72 hours. 4countyplayers@fourcp.org. fourcp.org.
Generation NEXT Legacy Planning Webinar Series to help landowners prepare for transfers of family farms and forests will begin a virtual fall workshop on Wednesday and Sept. 9 and conclude it on Sept. 15 and 16. Generation NEXT is a joint effort by the Virginia Department of Forestry and Virginia Cooperative Extension. Free workbook provided. www.ext.vt.edu/generationnext-va.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
James Madison VFW Post 2217 will observe its 90th anniversary with an Open House at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Post in Orange County.
Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville Area will present a Sunday Seminar, “Safe and Secure Ballots: What Voters Need to Know,” at 2 p.m. Sept. 12 in the third-floor Swanson Room at Central Library. Speakers include Jake Washburne, general registrar of voters for Albe,arle County, and Taylor Yowell, acting director of elections and general registrar for the City of Charlottesville. Free. Masks requested, regardless of vaccination status. Parking available one block away in the Market Street Parking Garage. The event also will be offered online. lwv@lwv-cva.org.
Louisa County has planned a ceremony recognizing the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at the rear of the Louisa County Office Building. Capt. David Bogozi will be keynote speaker. The bell will be rung at 9:59 a.m., observing the time when the World Trade Center’s South Tower collapsed. Park in front of the building, on the side facing the courthouse; the rear parking area is reserved for fire, EMS and law enforcement personnel. To request seating or make other ADA-related requests, email cking@louisa.org. The service will be streamed live on the county’s YouTube page. louisacounty.com/79/Social-Networking.
Mobi on the Mall offers convenient walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on the Downtown Mall from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays. City of Charlottesville employees and members of the public are welcome. Two-dose Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered. No appointments needed; no insurance necessary. No identification is required for vaccination. Minors ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by adults. Two more weeks are scheduled, but the program can be extended if there is consistent demand. www.charlottesville.gov.
Piedmont Master Gardeners has launched Share Your Harvest, a campaign to encourage local gardeners to donate their extra produce to food banks, pantries and other emergency food providers. Find a list of food banks and food pantries that accept homegrown fruits and vegetables at https:///piedmontmastergardeners.org/share-your-harvest/. Report your food donations on a form at piedmontmastergardeners.org.
Ride for Recovery marks National Recovery Month with Sunday’s ride from Culpeper Baptist Church to Open Door Baptist Church in Culpeper Proceeds benefit Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services. Registration is at 1:30 p.m., the public is invited to share family activities, food and music at 4 p.m. $40 per rider; $20 per sidekick; includes dinner. carsculpeper@gmail.com. herestores.com. (540) 445-1733.
Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.
SCORE is calling on volunteers across the country to help small businesses bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Subject matter experts, business mentors and local workshop presenters are especially needed. score.org/volunteer.
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has opened a new appointment-only DMV Select office at 401 Valley St. in Scottsville. Appointments can be made through the Town of Scottsville’s website at scottsville.org.
Virginia Discovery Museum will reopen to the general public on Tuesday. vadm.org.
Virginia Tech Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and U.S. Forest Service are asking the public to report sightings of the nonvenomous pinesnake in Virginia. Pinesnakes help humans by preying on small mammals that cause problems for homeowners. They often can be found in areas with sandy, well-drained soil and dry rock ridges. If possible, and if safe, take a photo of the snake and record details of the area in which it was found and contact Kevin Hamed at khamed@vt.edu or (540) 231-1887.