Activities for Sept. 16

5K Food and Fun/Walk Fundraiser & Afterparty by Love: No Ego begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Central Virginia Community Health Center in New Canton. https://www.lovenoego.org/eventschedule.
Albemarle County will present Community Day in the Park from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at Simpson Park. There will be games, activities, conversations and time to strengthen bonds among people who live and work in southern Albemarle County. albemarle.org.
American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Each donor who gives blood or platelets by Sept. 30 will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut by email. redcross.org.
Botanical Garden of the Piedmont will continue “The Healing Power of Nature,” a series of four virtual Ian Robertson Legacy: Lectureship lectures, at 7 p.m. Thursday with “Nature: Healing Communities” with Dona;d A. Rakow $15. Proceeds support educational programming and future design of the admission-free public garden. piedmontgarden.org.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.
Charlottesville Women in Tech will present “Policies Can Support or Sabotage Women: A Panel Discussion About Policies That Work” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Panelists for the virtual event will include Betsy Ferronato, Darah Palmer, Sara Piedmonte and Natalie Pope. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
Generation NEXT Legacy Planning Webinar Series to help landowners prepare for transfers of family farms and forests will conclude Thursday. Generation NEXT is a joint effort by the Virginia Department of Forestry and Virginia Cooperative Extension. Free workbook provided. www.ext.vt.edu/generationnext-va.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
Piedmont Master Gardeners has launched Share Your Harvest, a campaign to encourage local gardeners to donate their extra produce to food banks, pantries and other emergency food providers. Find a list of food banks and food pantries that accept homegrown fruits and vegetables at https:///piedmontmastergardeners.org/share-your-harvest/. Report your food donations on a form at pied montmastergardeners.org.
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority plans eWaste Collection for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ivy Material Utilization Center; pre-registration is required at https://www.rivanna.org/ewaste. Also on the schedule are Residential Household Hazardous Waste Days for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25. Bulky Waste Amnesty Days will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 for furniture and mattresses, Oct. 9 for appliances and Oct. 16 for tires. albemarle.org.
Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.
SCORE is calling on volunteers across the country to help small businesses bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Subject matter experts, business mentors and local workshop presenters are especially needed. score.org/volunteer.
Sin Barreras and IX Art Park will present Celebrando Herencia Hispana (Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month) from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday with live performances by Kadencia and Lua Project at IX Art Park. $20; free for ages 12 and younger; proceeds benefit Sin Barreras. ixartpark.org.
Virginia Tech Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and U.S. Forest Service are asking the public to report sightings of the nonvenomous pinesnake in Virginia. Pinesnakes help humans by preying on small mammals that cause problems for homeowners. They often can be found in areas with sandy, well-drained soil and dry rock ridges. If possible, and if safe, take a photo of the snake and record details of the area in which it was found and contact Kevin Hamed at khamed@vt.edu or (540) 231-1887.