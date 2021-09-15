Activities for Sept. 16

5K Food and Fun/Walk Fundraiser & Afterparty by Love: No Ego begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Central Virginia Community Health Center in New Canton. https://www.lovenoego.org/eventschedule. Albemarle County will present Community Day in the Park from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at Simpson Park. There will be games, activities, conversations and time to strengthen bonds among people who live and work in southern Albemarle County. albemarle.org. American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Each donor who gives blood or platelets by Sept. 30 will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut by email. redcross.org. Botanical Garden of the Piedmont will continue “The Healing Power of Nature,” a series of four virtual Ian Robertson Legacy: Lectureship lectures, at 7 p.m. Thursday with “Nature: Healing Communities” with Dona;d A. Rakow $15. Proceeds support educational programming and future design of the admission-free public garden. piedmontgarden.org. Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org. Charlottesville Women in Tech will present “Policies Can Support or Sabotage Women: A Panel Discussion About Policies That Work” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Panelists for the virtual event will include Betsy Ferronato, Darah Palmer, Sara Piedmonte and Natalie Pope. Free. Register at eventbrite.com. Generation NEXT Legacy Planning Webinar Series to help landowners prepare for transfers of family farms and forests will conclude Thursday. Generation NEXT is a joint effort by the Virginia Department of Forestry and Virginia Cooperative Extension. Free workbook provided. www.ext.vt.edu/generationnext-va. Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949. IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org. Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email