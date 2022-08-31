Activities for Sept. 1

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Heart Association has decided to discontinue the Charlottesville Heart Walk, which traditionally took place each fall. The inaugural Leaders of Impact campaign will be launched on Sept. 29 for World Heart Day. The annual Charlottesville Heart & Stroke Ball will continue in the spring. To attend a Heart Walk, consider the Roanoke Regional Heart Walk or the Richmond Heart Walk; both will take place on Oct. 22. facebook.com/American HeartVa.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. cataction team.org.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has changed its hours of operation at Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool as a result of low lifeguard staffing levels, and one pool will be open each day. Lifeguards are being recruited; the welcome-back daily admission special will be extended until the pools reach full operation. Current hours of operation: Onesty Family Aquatic Center at 300 Meade Ave. is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, (434) 295-7532; Washington Park Pool at 1001 Preston Ave. is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, (434) 977-2607. (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has opened Spray Grounds sites for the 2022 season. The Spray Grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/park sandrec.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

City of Charlottesville has opened cooling centers until further notice. Key Recreation Center is open from 5:30 to 9 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tonsler Recreation Center is open from noon to 9 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday; it’s closed on Sunday. Central Library is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; it also is closed on Sunday. Water is accessible at all locations. www.charlottesville.org. (434) 970-3503.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

IX Flix, a weekly series of free film screenings, offers family-friendly activities at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 and a screening of “Men in Black” at sunset at IX Art Park. Free. ixartpark,org.

Lake Monticello Fire Department and Rescue Squad will present its “Remembrance and Tribute” ceremony at 3 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Community 9/11 Memorial Garden at the Lake Monticello Firehouse in Palmyra. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with “The Fall Vegetable Garden” on Sept. 17 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. The schedule also includes “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Nov. 19. Register for the classes in advance at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

Piedmont Virginia Community College will present virtual and in-person Getting Started information sessions for prospective students. Coming up next will be sessions at PVCC with tours at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Sept. 14, a Zoom session at 6 p.m. Sept. 8, and a session at Louisa County Library at 5 p.m. Sept. 22. Free; registration required. pvcc.edu/information-sessions-and-services.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services will present a Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop at 1 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 14 through Oct. 19 at Madison Senior Center at 1490 N. Main St. in Madison. Free; pre-registration is req.

Scottsville Museum has reopened. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

University of Virginia Department of Classics will present “Lucian’s ‘Dialogue with Hesiod’: Philology, Philosophy and Satire” by Newcastle University professor Athanassios Vergados at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Gibson Room on the first floor of Cocke Hall. A reception will follow in the Department of Classics. (434) 924-3008.

Virginia State Parks will require online reservations this year for managed deer hunts and other hunting opportunities. Create an online account ahead of time before the reservation period opens, as it can take time for the account information to be processed. Reservations: https://reserveaparks.com/Web/. Details: www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/hunting.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s check-in begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 22 at CFA Institute. Opening ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. To sign up as a walker or team captain, or to ask about sponsoring or volunteering, go to alz.org/cvillewalk or dial (800) 272-3900.