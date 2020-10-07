 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Activities for Oct. 8
0 comments

Activities for Oct. 8

{{featured_button_text}}

» Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is open at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery in Lovingston. Attractions include 5 acres of corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin slingshots, farm obstacle courses, tire swings and farm animals. Open 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 8. Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for Columbus Day weekend. $12; $11 ages 4 to 12; free for ages 3 and younger. blueridge mountainmaze.com. (434) 212-0413.

» Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force presents its Warbird Showcase Tour of World War II aircraft from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. Admission, parking and shuttle service are free. Warbird rides start at $89. Details: CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com and capitalwing.org. (434) 973-8342.

» DuCard Vineyards presents its Vines & Bines Fest with Bald Top Brewery from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Music by South Canal Street from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and by Midlife Crisis Band from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Free, but reservations required. ducardvineyards.com. (540) 923-4206.

» Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges will present its Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday and Sunday. Register in advance for morning session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or afternoon session from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Masks required. $10; $5 ages 4 to 12; free for ages 3 and younger. Reservations required. Rain or shine; no refunds. Festival continues Oct. 17 and 18. gravesmountain.com/tickets. (540) 923-4231.

» Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The number of visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. Masks are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

Send news tips to news@dailyprogress.com, call (434) 978-7264, tweet us @DailyProgress or send us a Facebook message here.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Movies

Virginia Film Festival blends virtual screenings and talks with drive-in movies

Virtual All-Access Passes are $65, $45 for students and free for University of Virginia students through the Arts$ program; they're on sale now at virginiafilmfestival.org/passes. Single tickets, $8, go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 21. Admission to the Drive-In Movies is $25 per vehicle, and tickets go on sale at noon Thursday at virginiafilmfestival.org. Virtual Special Presentation events are free; registration begins at noon Thursday at virginiafilmfestival.org. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert