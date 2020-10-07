Activities for Oct. 8

» Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is open at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery in Lovingston. Attractions include 5 acres of corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin slingshots, farm obstacle courses, tire swings and farm animals. Open 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 8. Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for Columbus Day weekend. $12; $11 ages 4 to 12; free for ages 3 and younger. blueridge mountainmaze.com. (434) 212-0413.

» Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force presents its Warbird Showcase Tour of World War II aircraft from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. Admission, parking and shuttle service are free. Warbird rides start at $89. Details: CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com and capitalwing.org. (434) 973-8342.

» DuCard Vineyards presents its Vines & Bines Fest with Bald Top Brewery from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Music by South Canal Street from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and by Midlife Crisis Band from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Free, but reservations required. ducardvineyards.com. (540) 923-4206.