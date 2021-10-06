Activities for Oct. 7

Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org .

Virginia Tech Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and U.S. Forest Service are asking the public to report sightings of the nonvenomous pinesnake in Virginia. Pinesnakes help humans by preying on small mammals that cause problems for homeowners. They often can be found in areas with sandy, well-drained soil and dry rock ridges. If possible, and if safe, take a photo of the snake and record details of the area in which it was found and contact Kevin Hamed at khamed@vt.edu or (540) 231-1887.