Activities for Oct. 28

Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.

Nelson County Community Fund will present its inaugural Online Public Auction from Wednesday through Nov. 12 instead of the annual in-person Opportunity Ball fundraiser. Proceeds will support grants to local nonprofits that serve Nelson County’s most vulnerable residents. Register to bid at https://www.enlistedauctions.com/. The entire auction catalog can be seen starting Tuesday. To donate auction items, email nccfund@gmail.com or call (434) 260-1843. Information: nelsonfund.org.

Paramount Theater will offer resume its Historical Backstage Tours at 11 a.m. Nov. 6 and noon and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Free. the paramount.net. (434) 979-1333.

Peace Frogs Travel/Outfitters is collecting new and gently used coats for local refugee families through Nov. 4. Children’s coats are high demand, but all sizes are welcome. Please do not donate dry-clean-only coats. Bring coats to the store at 1043 Millmont St. between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. peacefrogstravel.com.