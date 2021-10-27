Activities for Oct. 28

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.
American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. People who donate in October can get a link to a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or a $5 e-gift card to a merchant they choose. redcross.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge will present a Fall Fair fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at IX Art Park. There will be games, popcorn, face painting and food trucks, including Legacieats, Little Manila and Slice Cake Bar. $25 ages 11 and older; free for ages 10 and younger. Tickets: bbbsfall. give smart.com. Information: blueridgebigs.org.
Charlottesville DMV Customer Service Center at 2055 Abbey Road will close temporarily for interior renovations after the close of business Saturday. The center is scheduled to reopen Dec. 6 with a new countertop design to improve efficiency and customer flow, plus updated lighting and fresh paint. It will reopen for service on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; schedule appointments online at dmvNOW.com/appt. Walk-in service will be offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. In the meantime, conducting transactions online is encouraged at dmvNOW.com.
Charlottesville Parks & Recreation’s Pumpkins in the Park is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Azalea, Rives, Tonsler and Washington parks. Participants can register through webtrac, which can be accessed through https://webtrac.charlottesville.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?display=detail&module=AR&type=SE. Register over the phone by calling (434) 970-3260.
Fluvanna Rotary will lead a Holiday Food Drive-By on Nov. 10 to benefit MACAA. Fluvanna residents of Lake Monticello, Broken Island and Sycamore Square may leave plastic bags or boxes of non-perishable food items beside their mailboxes between 8 and 10 a.m.; volunteers will begin picking them up by 10:15 a.m. Monetary donations may be mailed to Rotary Foundation of Fluvanna County, 265 Turkey Sag Trail, Suite 102, PO Box 114, Palmyra, VA 22963. To schedule pickups in other areas of Fluvanna County, call (434) 996-9797.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
Nelson County Community Fund will present its inaugural Online Public Auction from Wednesday through Nov. 12 instead of the annual in-person Opportunity Ball fundraiser. Proceeds will support grants to local nonprofits that serve Nelson County’s most vulnerable residents. Register to bid at https://www.enlistedauctions.com/. The entire auction catalog can be seen starting Tuesday. To donate auction items, email nccfund@gmail.com or call (434) 260-1843. Information: nelsonfund.org.
Paramount Theater will offer resume its Historical Backstage Tours at 11 a.m. Nov. 6 and noon and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Free. the paramount.net. (434) 979-1333.
Peace Frogs Travel/Outfitters is collecting new and gently used coats for local refugee families through Nov. 4. Children’s coats are high demand, but all sizes are welcome. Please do not donate dry-clean-only coats. Bring coats to the store at 1043 Millmont St. between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. peacefrogstravel.com.
Piedmont Master Gardeners will offer free information sessions on how to become a Master Gardener at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Avenue Library. Applications for the 2022 class will be due Dec. 1. piedmontmaster gardeners. org. (434) 872-4581.
Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer a free Garden Basics presentation at 2 p.m. Nov. 20 via Zoom. Topics will include planning for bloom sequences to ensure continuous color, manipulating blooming times and coping with the “summer blahs” in ornamental gardens. Register by Nov. 15 at piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. A Zoom link will be sent the morning before the presentation. piedmontmastergardeners.org.
Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.
Scottsville’s Halloween events include the Dogtober Costume Pet Walk at 5 p.m. Friday, a performance of Persimmon Tree Players’ “Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show” at 7 p.m. Friday at Canal Basin Square, Halloween Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Farmers Market and Halloween Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Farmers Market Pavilion. svilleartsandnature.org.