Activities for Oct. 27

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Blue Ridge Chorale will present its annual BBQ & Dancing Fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Culpeper Baptist Church Worship Center. $20; children eat free when accompanying paying adults. Carryout is available. andersontri000@yahoo.com.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation’s Downtown Halloween Festival is set for 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ting Pavilion. There will be performances by Brushwood’s School of Dance, AirRaid Juggling and The Magic of Brian Bence, plus a costume contest, inflatables, pumpkin bowling, DJ music, make-and-take crafts, games and more. Event concludes with trick-or-treating at participating stores on the Downtown Mall. (434) 970-3243.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District has agricultural conservation assistance funds for agricultural lands in Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. Funds can help with stream exclusion fencing, water resources, wells, reforestation of critical areas, establishing rotational grazing fields and numerous other needs. (540) 825-8591.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

James Monroe's Highland will present its Veterans Day Ceremony at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 outdoors at the Highland Pavilion with the University of Virginia Army ROTC Cadets, the Charlottesville Band's Brass Quintet and featured speaker Mary James, founder and director of COVER (Community Outreach to Vietnam-Era Returnees). Free. highland.org. (434) 293-8000.

Jefferson Area Board for Aging offers free Medicare insurance counseling appointments at its new office in Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall. To sign up, fill out and submit the client intake form at www.jabacares.org/medicare-counseling. Details: insurance@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5248.

Jeffersonland Chorus is offering free voice lessons to help men gain confidence and strengthen singing skills on Monday; Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28; and Dec. 5. No cost or obligation for lessons or teaching materials. The a cappella chorus for men’s voices is affiliated with international Barbershop Harmony Society and has entertained Charlottesville-area audiences for more than half a century. www.JLChorus.org. (434) 260-0857.

Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle has resumed in-person training; remaining 2022 dates are Saturday and Dec. 3. Registration required. Information: heather@literacyforall.org. literacyforall.org.

Living Free Together will present free “Fearless Family” classes for veterans and military families weekly at 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 7 at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Free, but registration is required. Vaccination encouraged; face masks optional. livingfree2gether@gmail.com. (804) 218-5505.

Living Free Together will present its inaugural Veterans Day Ruck the Ridge fundraiser and festival Nov. 5 at Blue Ridge School in St. George/Dyke. A ruck hike (hiking with extra weight), trail obstacles and a family festival atmosphere will blend adventure and recreation. Ruck Fest and Expo will include food trucks, face painting, petting zoo, climbing wall, music, bounce houses and an inflatable obstacle course. Festival is free. Registration is required for rucking, which is $25 per person or $125 per team of four to six. livingfree2gether.org.

Montpelier Chapter of the DAR National Defense Meeting will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at Lake of the Woods Association in Locust Grove. $30 for luncheon; payment due by Friday. Mail checks to C. Wilson, 13423 Old Gordonsville Road, Orange, VA, 22960.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Nov. 19 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. Register in advance at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer the 2023 Extension Master Gardeners training class for Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Applications for the class are due Nov. 15. Applications: tcostello@vt.edu or (434) 872-4581. Information: https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/volunteer/become-a-master-gardener.

Scottsville Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

Sierra Club's Piedmont Group will present a virtual screening of "Earth Emergency" at 4 p.m. Nov. 13. https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000001byIhAAI&_gl=1*dn34yx*_ga*MzU5MDEzMTEwLjE2MzM2NDY3NDk.*_ga_41DQ5KQCWV*MTY2NTM0Mjk2MC4yOS4xLjE2NjUzNDI5NzYuMC4wLjA.&_ga=2.25576125.1400887250.1665274782-359013110.1633646749. sierraclub.org.

Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is accepting applications for its 2023 financial incentives program for qualifying farmers and producers in Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and 11 other counties who adopt land management practices to improve habitats for grassland birds. vagrasslandbirds.org/incentives/.

Virginia State Parks will require online reservations this year for managed deer hunts and other hunting opportunities. Create an online account ahead of time before the reservation period opens, as it can take time for the account information to be processed. Reservations: https://reserveaparks.com/Web/. Details: www.dcr. virginia.gov/state-parks/hunting.

White Horse Auto Wash will present its Haunted Car Wash from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. $10 per car. https://www.whitehorseautowash.com.