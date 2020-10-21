Activities for Oct. 22

» Albemarle County Police Department will present a drive-up Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Head to the patient transport area in the back of the hospital to drop off expired and unwanted prescription medications to help prevent accidental poisonings and help keep toxins out of the water supply. Free and anonymous. Separate medications from sharps before you arrive. Masks required; do not attend if you do not feel well. albemarle.org.
» Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is open at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery in Lovingston. Attractions include 5 acres of corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin slingshots, farm obstacle courses, tire swings and farm animals. Open 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 8. $12; $11 ages 4 to 12; free for ages 3 and younger. blueridgemountainmaze.com. (434) 212-0413.
» Charlottesville Lady Arm Wrestlers will present “CLAWtastrophe! A Spooky Ooky Adventure Tale,” a virtual 1980s-themed mystery fundraiser for Live Arts, at 7 p.m. Saturday on Facebook. A physically distanced watch party is planned at Champion Brewing Company. Reservations requested. livearts.org. (434) 977-4177.
» City of Charlottesville is seeking a holiday tree for this year’s Grand Illumination 2020 television broadcast, which will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 on NBC29 and CW29. Friday is the submission deadline. The ideal tree is about 30 feet tall and is fully branched on all sides, accessible for removal by large equipment and near the end of its life or in need of being removed for other reasons. In January, the tree will be turned into free mulch for the community. To recommend your tree for consideration, upload tree photos and your contact information to fileinbox.com/CvilleGrand2020, email them to cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov or Joe Rice at (434) 409-8226. Musical talent also is needed for the event’s holiday concert; for audition details, email cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov or call Joe Rice at (434) 409-8226.
» Common Ground Healing Arts will present a Community Celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to mark its reopening in Jefferson School City Center. The outdoor event will include music, dance, yoga, acupuncture and art on the center’s grassy lawn. Free. (415) 949-8176.
» Foster Fuels’ Spread the Warmth Coat Drive accepts new and gently worn coats through Nov. 13 at Foster Fuels locations. Coats will be commercially cleaned before distribution. Children’s coats will be distributed to elementary schools, and coats in adult sizes will be donated to high schools and Lake Christian Ministries. Last year’s inaugural drive collected 408 coats. fosterfuels.com/spreadthewarmth. (800) 344-6457.
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is accepting entries in its inaugural virtual Pumpkin Decorating Contest until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31. Email photos of your creations to pr@jmrl.org. Entries will be posted in an album on the library’s Facebook page, where members of the public may vote for their favorites through 11:59 p.m. Nov. 6. Winner will be announced Nov. 7; first-place winner will receive a $25 Amazon card, and second-place prize will be a $10 Amazon card. jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.
» Live Arts will present “Where’s Darryl?: A Mystery on Water Street,” a virtual fundraiser, Wednesday through Oct. 30. $50 per household or $30 per person. livearts.org. (434) 977-4177.
» Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The number of visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. Masks are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.
