Activities for Oct. 22

» Albemarle County Police Department will present a drive-up Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Head to the patient transport area in the back of the hospital to drop off expired and unwanted prescription medications to help prevent accidental poisonings and help keep toxins out of the water supply. Free and anonymous. Separate medications from sharps before you arrive. Masks required; do not attend if you do not feel well. albemarle.org .

» City of Charlottesville is seeking a holiday tree for this year’s Grand Illumination 2020 television broadcast, which will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 on NBC29 and CW29. Friday is the submission deadline. The ideal tree is about 30 feet tall and is fully branched on all sides, accessible for removal by large equipment and near the end of its life or in need of being removed for other reasons. In January, the tree will be turned into free mulch for the community. To recommend your tree for consideration, upload tree photos and your contact information to fileinbox.com/CvilleGrand2020, email them to cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov or Joe Rice at (434) 409-8226. Musical talent also is needed for the event’s holiday concert; for audition details, email cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov or call Joe Rice at (434) 409-8226.