Activities for Oct. 21

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. People who donate in October can get a link to a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or a $5 e-gift card to a merchant they choose. redcross.org.

City of Charlottesville reminds local performers and groups who’d like to perform in the Grand Illumination Holiday Concert that they must audition by Sunday; email cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov with GI21 Holiday Concert Auditions in the subject line. Include your name, band or group name, phone number, email address and a link to a video submission; do not send attachments. www.charlottesville.gov.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.