Activities for Oct. 15

» Albemarle County Police Department will present a drive-up Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Head to the patient transport area in the back of the hospital to drop off expired and unwanted prescription medications to help prevent accidental poisonings and help keep toxins out of the water supply. Free and anonymous. Separate medications from sharps before you arrive. Masks required; do not attend if you do not feel well. albemarle.org.

» Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is open at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery in Lovingston. Attractions include 5 acres of corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin slingshots, farm obstacle courses, tire swings and farm animals. Open 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 8. $12; $11 ages 4 to 12; free for ages 3 and younger. blueridgemountainmaze.com. (434) 212-0413.

» Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges will present the final weekend of this year’s Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday and Sunday. Register in advance for morning session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or afternoon session from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. $10; $5 ages 4 to 12; free for ages 3 and younger. Reservations required. Masks required. Rain or shine; no refunds. gravesmountain.com/tickets. (540) 923-4231.