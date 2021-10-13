Activities for Oct. 14

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. People who donate in October can get a link to a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or a $5 e-gift card to a merchant they choose. redcross.org .

City of Charlottesville is seeking recommendations by Sunday for the tree for this year’s Grand Illumination holiday celebration, which is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Ting Pavilion. Tree candidates should be about 30 feet tall, branched on all sides, accessible by large equipment and nearing the end of its life and/or needing to be removed for safety reasons. Email cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov with Holiday Tree Search in the subject line and include your name, phone number and email address; attach photos of the tree or links to photos. Local performers and groups who’d like to perform must apply to audition for the Grand Illumination Holiday Concert by Oct. 24; email cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov with GI21 Holiday Concert Auditions in the subject line. Include your name, band or group name, phone number, email address and a link to a video submission; do not send attachments. www.charlottesville.gov.