Activities for Oct. 14

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.
American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. People who donate in October can get a link to a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or a $5 e-gift card to a merchant they choose. redcross.org.
City of Charlottesville is seeking recommendations by Sunday for the tree for this year’s Grand Illumination holiday celebration, which is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Ting Pavilion. Tree candidates should be about 30 feet tall, branched on all sides, accessible by large equipment and nearing the end of its life and/or needing to be removed for safety reasons. Email cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov with Holiday Tree Search in the subject line and include your name, phone number and email address; attach photos of the tree or links to photos. Local performers and groups who’d like to perform must apply to audition for the Grand Illumination Holiday Concert by Oct. 24; email cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov with GI21 Holiday Concert Auditions in the subject line. Include your name, band or group name, phone number, email address and a link to a video submission; do not send attachments. www.charlottesville.gov.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
Hospice of the Piedmont will offer S’More Journeys Camp@Home, a virtual camp for ages 4 to 12 and families who are grieving the deaths of loved ones, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. There will be time for self-expression through play therapy to help young people remember that they are not alone and their feelings are normal. Each camper will receive a bag of supplies and a snack. For an application, go to hopva.org or call (434) 817-6900 or (800) 975-5501.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
The Museum of Culpeper History will present a webinar on the history of witchcraft in colonial Virginia at 5 p.m. Tuesday with author and Colonial Williamsburg historian Carson Hudson. Free. facebook.com/museumofculpeperhistory. culpepermuseum.com. (540) 829-1749.
Paramount Theater will offer resume its Historical Backstage Tours at noon and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. Nov. 6 and noon and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Free. theparamount.net. (434) 979-1333.
Piedmont Master Gardeners will offer free information sessions on how to become a Master Gardener at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Library, 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Crozet Library and 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at Gordon Avenue Library. Applications for the 2022 class will be due Dec. 1. piedmontmaster gardeners.org. (434) 872-4581.
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority has scheduled Bulky Waste Amnesty Days from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for tires. albemarle.org.
Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.
University of Virginia Department of Classics will present its annual Constantine Lecture at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Gibson Room on the first floor of Cocke Hall. Emily Mackil of the University of California Berkeley will present “Rethinking Property as Social Relation in the Ancient Greek World.” Reception will follow. (434) 924-3008.