Activities for Nov. 4

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Charlottesville DMV Customer Service Center at 2055 Abbey Road is closed temporarily for interior renovations and is scheduled to reopen Dec. 6. It will reopen for service on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; schedule appointments online at dmvNOW.com/appt. Walk-in service will be offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. In the meantime, conducting transactions online is encouraged at dmvNOW.com.

Early Access Music Project will present “Black Fiddlers of Monticello” walking tours at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday. Tours led by violinist David McCormick begin and end in Maplewood Cemetery at the gravesite of the Scott family. Participants will learn about the fiddlers from the Scott and Hemings families who entertained at Monticello and across the country. $20; $10 students. earlymusiccville.org.