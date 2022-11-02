Activities for Nov. 3

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Civil War Roundtable will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Center at Belvedere. Historian and author Robert M. “Bert” Dunkerly, a park ranger at Richmond National Battlefield Park, will present “The Fall of Richmond.” Members will meet for an informal dinner before the meeting at 5 p.m. at Wood Grill Buffet; the public is welcome at both events. (434) 295-1927.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District has agricultural conservation assistance funds for agricultural lands in Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. Funds can help with stream exclusion fencing, water resources, wells, reforestation of critical areas, establishing rotational grazing fields and numerous other needs. (540) 825-8591.

Fifeville Trail will be opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday. The celebration begins at Tonsler Park’s recreation center at 500 Cherry Ave., followed at 11:30 a.m. by a guided trail walk. The new trail system offers a safer way for nearby residents to reach the park, Cherry Avenue businesses and other neighborhood sites without facing fast-moving traffic. The trail is a community-led effort that involved the Fifeville Neighborhood Association, Woodard Properties, Rivanna Trails Foundation, Piedmont Environmental Council, Virginia Outdoors Foundation, Charlottesville Area Community Foundation and Charlottesville Parks and Recreation. www.pecva.org.

Here to Stay in Wintergreen will present a Care Fair for Nelson County seniors from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at Rockfish Valley Community Center in Afton. The nonprofit volunteer-centered organization helps seniors and family caregivers find services to help them stay in their own homes as long as possible. The event will feature businesses and civic organizations in Nelson County that focus on helping seniors. Free. www.heretostayWTG.org. (434) 373-7829.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

James Monroe’s Highland will present its Veterans Day Ceremony at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 outdoors at the Highland Pavilion with the University of Virginia Army ROTC Cadets, the Charlottesville Band’s Brass Quintet and featured speaker Mary James, founder and director of COVER (Community Outreach to Vietnam-Era Returnees). Free. highland.org. (434) 293-8000.

Jefferson Area Board for Aging offers free Medicare insurance counseling appointments at its new office in Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall. To sign up, fill out and submit the client intake form at www.jabacares.org/medicare-counseling. Details: insurance@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5248.

Jeffersonland Chorus is offering free voice lessons to help men gain confidence and strengthen singing skills on Monday; Nov. 14, 21 and 28; and Dec. 5. No cost or obligation for lessons or teaching materials. The a cappella chorus for men’s voices is affiliated with international Barbershop Harmony Society and has entertained Charlottesville-area audiences for more than half a century. www.JLChorus.org. (434) 260-0857.

Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle has resumed in-person training; the remaining 2022 date is Dec. 3. Registration required. Information: heather@literacyforall.org. literacyforall.org.

Living Free Together’s free “Fearless Family” classes for veterans and military families will conclude at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Free, but registration is required. Vaccination encouraged; face masks optional. livingfree2gether@gmail.com. (804) 218-5505.

Living Free Together will present free “Focus Communication Workshop” classes for veterans and military families every Monday evening from Nov. 14 through Dec. 5 at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m., and classes begin at 6 p.m. Classes may include Communication 101, Line Dancing, Yoga, Guitar, Teen Support and Art Fun for Kids. Registration is required. livingfree2gether@gmail.com. (804) 218-5505.

Living Free Together will present its inaugural Veterans Day Ruck the Ridge fundraiser and festival Saturday at Blue Ridge School in St. George/Dyke. A ruck hike (hiking with extra weight), trail obstacles and a family festival atmosphere will blend adventure and recreation. Ruck Fest and Expo will include food trucks, face painting, petting zoo, climbing wall, music, bounce houses and an inflatable obstacle course. Festival is free. Registration is required for rucking, which is $25 per person or $125 per team of four to six. livingfree2gether.org.

Montpelier Chapter of the DAR National Defense Meeting will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at Lake of the Woods Association in Locust Grove. $30 for luncheon; payment due by Friday. Mail checks to C. Wilson, 13423 Old Gordonsville Road, Orange, VA, 22960.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Peace Frogs Travel/Outfitters, in partnership with International Neighbors Charlottesville, will accept new and gently used coats for local refugee families during its eighth annual Coat Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 11 at its store at 1043 Millmont St. Children’s coats are in high demand, but all sizes are welcomed and needed. Please do not donate dry-clean-only coats. peacefrogstravel.com. (434) 977-1415.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Nov. 19 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. Register in advance at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer the 2023 Extension Master Gardeners training class for Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Applications for the class are due Nov. 15. Applications: tcostello@vt.edu or (434) 872-4581. Information: https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/volunteer/become-a-master-gardener.

Samson Properties will present a Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at 32345 Constitution Highway in Locust Grove. Free. (540) 854-1114.

Sierra Club’s Piedmont Group will present a virtual screening of “Earth Emergency” at 4 p.m. Nov. 13. https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000001byIhAAI&_gl=1*dn34yx*_ga*MzU5MDEzMTEwLjE2MzM2NDY3NDk.*_ga_41DQ5KQCWV*MTY2NTM0Mjk2MC4yOS4xLjE2NjUzNDI5NzYuMC4wLjA.&_ga=2.25576125.1400887250.1665274782-359013110.1633646749. sierraclub.org.

University of Virginia Department of Classics will present its annual Constantine Lecture at 5 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Gibson Room on the first floor of Cocke Hall at UVa. Radcliffe Edmonds, professor at Bryn Mawr College, will present “Magicians and Mendicants: New Light from the Marmarini Inscription.” Reception will follow in the Department of Classics. (434) 924-3008.

Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is accepting applications for its 2023 financial incentives program for qualifying farmers and producers in Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and 11 other counties who adopt land management practices to improve habitats for grassland birds. vagrasslandbirds.org/incentives/.

Virginia State Parks will require online reservations this year for managed deer hunts and other hunting opportunities. Create an online account ahead of time before the reservation period opens, as it can take time for the account information to be processed. Reservations: https://reserveaparks.com/Web/. Details: www.dcr. virginia.gov/state-parks/hunting.

Woman’s Club of Greene County: 47th annual Helping Hands Holiday Craft Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ruckersville Elementary School. More than 40 artisans and crafters will be there. Free admission and parking; all registration fees benefit the club’s community projects, including scholarships for young women. womansclubgreene.org.