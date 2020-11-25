Activities for Nov. 26

» Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers free “Checkup from the Neck Up” virtual memory screenings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November. No minimum age or insurance requirements. Each confidential screening of memory, language, thinking skills and intellectual functions takes about 15 minutes. Appointments are required; you will need access to a computer, tablet or smartphone with a webcam to participate. Registration: alzfdn.org. (866) 232-8484.
» Charlottesville Police Department will continue its Winter Wool Campaign through March 1, 2021, to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Officers will grow beards and raise funds to donate to Toy Lift Charities. Personnel also can paint fingernails or wear non-traditional socks. The goal is to raise $10,000 by Dec. 15. https://toylift.org/new-site/cpd/. (434) 970-3280.
» Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
» Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program offers free volunteer mentors to help students with reading, writing and other academic subjects. Many FISH volunteers are bilingual. wbroadhurst@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5226.
» Nelson County Historical Society offers “Mountain People with Lynn Coffey,” a new 30-minute video about mountain residents and Nelson County history. nelsonhistorical.org.
» Piedmont Virginia Community College will offer virtual Getting Started information sessions for prospective students at 6 p.m. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Dec. 3, 4 p.m. Dec. 9, 10 a.m. Dec. 12 and 6 p.m. Dec. 17. pvcc.edu/ outreach. (434) 961-6574.
» Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The number of visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. Masks are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.
» Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Charlottesville donations will be accepted through Dec. 31 to reach a goal of $307,484. alz.org/cvillewalk. (800) 272-3900.
