Activities for Nov. 25

Rockfish Valley Foundation will present a Rockfish Valley trail walk and talk and a program by Chuck Bailey, professor of geology at the College of William and Mary, at 2 p.m. Dec. 4, both in person at the RVF Natural History Center and via Zoom. The park and trails are open year-round, but the Natural History Center will close for the season on Dec. 5 and reopen in the spring. rockfishvalley.org.

Virginia Headwater Council of Boy Scouts of America will offer a Scouting Showcase from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the JCPenney side of Charlottesville Fashion Square mall. There will be family-friendly crafts, games and activities, plus information about Scouting in the Charlottesville area. Free. vahcbsa.org.

Upcoming holiday events

Charlottesville Waldorf School will present its 37th annual Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 3 and 4. cwaldorf.org.