Activities for Nov. 18

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.
American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.
Charlottesville DMV Customer Service Center at 2055 Abbey Road is closed for interior renovations and is scheduled to reopen Dec. 6. In the meantime, conducting transactions online is encouraged at dmvNOW.com.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer a free Garden Basics presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. Applications for the 2022 Extension Master Gardeners training class will be accepted through Dec. 1; find application requirements and information at piedmontmastergardeners.org/volunteer/become-a-master-gardener/. piedmontmastergardeners.org.
Rockfish Valley Foundation will present a Rockfish Valley trail walk and talk and a program by Chuck Bailey, professor of geology at the College of William and Mary, at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 both in person at the RVF Natural History Center and via Zoom. The park and trails are open year-round, but the Natural History Center will close for the season on Dec. 5 and reopen in the spring. rockfishvalley.org.
Virginia Headwater Council of Boy Scouts of America will offer a Scouting Showcase from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the JCPenney side of Charlottesville Fashion Square mall. There will be family-friendly crafts, games and activities, plus information about Scouting in the Charlottesville area. Free. vahcbsa.org.
Upcoming holiday events
Charlottesville Waldorf School will present its 37th annual Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 3 and 4. cwaldorf.org.
Charlottesville's Grand Illumination is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Ting Pavilion. Includes Holiday Concert featuring American Military Spouses' Choir, Voices of Service, Wilson School of Dance, Erin & The Wildfire, Jessica Eldridge, Rebecca Porter, Theocles, Grayson Torrence, Berto & Vincent, Lora Kelley and the Choirs of CHS. Countdown to tree illumination starts at 7:15 p.m. Children's events include the Holiday Train. Free; free parking will be available starting at 4 p.m. in the Market Street and Water Street parking garages. Masks required. cvillegrand.com.
Holiday Happening is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 in downtown Scottsville with live music, holiday market, workshops, a holiday parade and a tree-lighting ceremony. svilleartsandnature.org.
Lake Monticello Community Foundation will light its Memorial Christmas Tree at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Pub at Lake Monticello's Pub. The Family Feud will present music. $10 suggested for each light to present someone lost. Proceeds benefit All-Inclusive Playground and other foundation projects. (703) 969-7965.
Lake Monticello Festival of Trees starts with a dinner dance at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Ashlawn Clubhouse with music by Sh-Boom for $55 per person to support the All-Inclusive Playground and other projects. Tickets: astewart52@gmail.com or (802) 272-2595. The Festival of Trees will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Ashlawn Clubhouse with live music and story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus; free. (703) 969-7965.