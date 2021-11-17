Activities for Nov. 18

Upcoming holiday events

Charlottesville Waldorf School will present its 37th annual Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 3 and 4. cwaldorf.org.

Charlottesville's Grand Illumination is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Ting Pavilion. Includes Holiday Concert featuring American Military Spouses' Choir, Voices of Service, Wilson School of Dance, Erin & The Wildfire, Jessica Eldridge, Rebecca Porter, Theocles, Grayson Torrence, Berto & Vincent, Lora Kelley and the Choirs of CHS. Countdown to tree illumination starts at 7:15 p.m. Children's events include the Holiday Train. Free; free parking will be available starting at 4 p.m. in the Market Street and Water Street parking garages. Masks required. cvillegrand.com.

Holiday Happening is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 in downtown Scottsville with live music, holiday market, workshops, a holiday parade and a tree-lighting ceremony. svilleartsandnature.org.

Lake Monticello Community Foundation will light its Memorial Christmas Tree at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Pub at Lake Monticello's Pub. The Family Feud will present music. $10 suggested for each light to present someone lost. Proceeds benefit All-Inclusive Playground and other foundation projects. (703) 969-7965.

Lake Monticello Festival of Trees starts with a dinner dance at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Ashlawn Clubhouse with music by Sh-Boom for $55 per person to support the All-Inclusive Playground and other projects. Tickets: astewart52@gmail.com or (802) 272-2595. The Festival of Trees will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Ashlawn Clubhouse with live music and story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus; free. (703) 969-7965.