 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Activities for Nov. 17

  • 0

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. and Culpeper Downtown will present Holiday Preview Week through Sunday, including Pink Friday showcases of holiday collections and specials on Friday. The Holiday Open House on Sunday on the porch of Grass Rootes, will include music by Eastern View High School and Culpeper County High School bands playing holiday music from 1 to 3 p.m., visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus at 3 p.m. with the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department and Culpeper Police Department, and the Community Tree Lighting at 4:30 p.m. www.culpeperdowntown.com.

People are also reading…

Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District has agricultural conservation assistance funds for agricultural lands in Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. Funds can help with stream exclusion fencing, water resources, wells, reforestation of critical areas, establishing rotational grazing fields and numerous other needs. (540) 825-8591.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Jefferson Area Board for Aging offers free Medicare insurance counseling appointments at its new office in Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall. To sign up, fill out and submit the client intake form at www.jabacares.org/medicare-counseling. Details: insurance@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5248.

Jeffersonland Chorus is offering free voice lessons to help men gain confidence and strengthen singing skills on Monday and on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5. No cost or obligation for lessons or teaching materials. The a cappella chorus for men’s voices is affiliated with international Barbershop Harmony Society and has entertained Charlottesville-area audiences for more than half a century. www.JLChorus.org. (434) 260-0857.

Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle has resumed in-person training; the remaining 2022 date is Dec. 3. Registration required. Information: heather@literacyforall.org. literacyforall.org.

Living Free Together will present free “Focus Communication Workshop” classes for veterans and military families every Monday evening through Dec. 5 at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m., and classes begin at 6 p.m. Classes may include Communication 101, Line Dancing, Yoga, Guitar, Teen Support and Art Fun for Kids. Registration is required. livingfree2gether@gmail.com. (804) 218-5505.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. Register in advance at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charlottesville chef serves up hope on 'The Big Brunch'

Charlottesville chef serves up hope on 'The Big Brunch'

"The Big Brunch" can be seen on HBO Max, with the first three episodes available Thursday. The next three episodes will be released on Nov. 17 and the final two on Nov. 24. A free local viewing party has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Vinegar Hill Theatre. 

No-Cook Cooking: Nourishing each other during a heartbreaking week

There is time this week to ditch the Thanksgiving preparations and seek shelter in one another. There is time to grab a cup of coffee, share a snack, step out for lunch or spend a little while walking in a park and listening to the last brittle leaves rustling in the wind.

Buzz Bites: Tastes from Veterans Day to Thanksgiving and beyond

Buzz Bites: Tastes from Veterans Day to Thanksgiving and beyond

Buying the cups gives local diners a chance to help provide wreaths to be placed on veterans' graves in time for National Wreaths Across America Day, which falls on Dec. 17 this year. In 2021, Mission BBQ customers' cup purchases raised $550,920 for the cause.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex claims 'influential' woman begged her not to give up activism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert