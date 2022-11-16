Activities for Nov. 17

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. and Culpeper Downtown will present Holiday Preview Week through Sunday, including Pink Friday showcases of holiday collections and specials on Friday. The Holiday Open House on Sunday on the porch of Grass Rootes, will include music by Eastern View High School and Culpeper County High School bands playing holiday music from 1 to 3 p.m., visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus at 3 p.m. with the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department and Culpeper Police Department, and the Community Tree Lighting at 4:30 p.m. www.culpeperdowntown.com.

Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District has agricultural conservation assistance funds for agricultural lands in Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. Funds can help with stream exclusion fencing, water resources, wells, reforestation of critical areas, establishing rotational grazing fields and numerous other needs. (540) 825-8591.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Jefferson Area Board for Aging offers free Medicare insurance counseling appointments at its new office in Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall. To sign up, fill out and submit the client intake form at www.jabacares.org/medicare-counseling. Details: insurance@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5248.

Jeffersonland Chorus is offering free voice lessons to help men gain confidence and strengthen singing skills on Monday and on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5. No cost or obligation for lessons or teaching materials. The a cappella chorus for men’s voices is affiliated with international Barbershop Harmony Society and has entertained Charlottesville-area audiences for more than half a century. www.JLChorus.org. (434) 260-0857.

Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle has resumed in-person training; the remaining 2022 date is Dec. 3. Registration required. Information: heather@literacyforall.org. literacyforall.org.

Living Free Together will present free “Focus Communication Workshop” classes for veterans and military families every Monday evening through Dec. 5 at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m., and classes begin at 6 p.m. Classes may include Communication 101, Line Dancing, Yoga, Guitar, Teen Support and Art Fun for Kids. Registration is required. livingfree2gether@gmail.com. (804) 218-5505.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. Register in advance at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.