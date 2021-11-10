Activities for Nov. 11

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.
American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.
Charlottesville DMV Customer Service Center at 2055 Abbey Road is closed for interior renovations and is scheduled to reopen Dec. 6. It will reopen for service on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; schedule appointments online at dmvNOW.com/appt. Walk-in service will be offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. In the meantime, conducting transactions online is encouraged at dmvNOW.com.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
Nelson County Community Fund will present its inaugural Online Public Auction through Friday instead of the annual in-person Opportunity Ball fundraiser. Proceeds will support grants to local nonprofits that serve Nelson County’s most vulnerable residents. Register to bid at https://www.enlistedauctions.com/. nelsonfund.org.
Piedmont Group of the Sierra Club will present a virtual program with University of Virginia professor William Shobe on the importance of carbon tax at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86950931616?pwd=SDhkM3JUQldRUkhZeFFWekpYam9Ndz09.
Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer a free Garden Basics presentation at 2 p.m. Nov. 20 via Zoom. Topics will include planning for bloom sequences to ensure continuous color, manipulating blooming times and coping with the “summer blahs” in ornamental gardens. Register by Monday at piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. A Zoom link will be sent the morning before the presentation. piedmontmastergardeners.org.