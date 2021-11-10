Activities for Nov. 11

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville DMV Customer Service Center at 2055 Abbey Road is closed for interior renovations and is scheduled to reopen Dec. 6. It will reopen for service on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; schedule appointments online at dmvNOW.com/appt. Walk-in service will be offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. In the meantime, conducting transactions online is encouraged at dmvNOW.com.