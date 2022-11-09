Activities for Nov. 10

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. and Culpeper Downtown will present Holiday Preview Week from Monday through Nov. 20, including Pink Friday showcases of holiday collections and specials on Nov. 18. The Holiday Open House on Nov. 20 on the porch of Grass Rootes, will include music by Eastern View High School and Culpeper County High School bands playing holiday music from 1 to 3 p.m., visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus at 3 p.m. with the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department and Culpeper Police Department, and the Community Tree Lighting at 4:30 p.m. www.culpeperdowntown.com.

Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District has agricultural conservation assistance funds for agricultural lands in Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. Funds can help with stream exclusion fencing, water resources, wells, reforestation of critical areas, establishing rotational grazing fields and numerous other needs. (540) 825-8591.

Here to Stay in Wintergreen will present a Care Fair for Nelson County seniors from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Rockfish Valley Community Center in Afton. The nonprofit volunteer-centered organization helps seniors and family caregivers find services to help seniors stay in their own homes as long as possible. The event will feature businesses and civic organizations in Nelson County that focus on helping seniors. Free. www.heretostayWTG.org. (434) 373-7829.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ivy Creek Foundation will present an Ivy Talk on Virginia's black bears by David Kocka, district wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 on Zoom. Free. Register for the event at https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks. https://ivycreekfoundation.org.

James Monroe’s Highland will present its Veterans Day Ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday outdoors at the Highland Pavilion with the University of Virginia Army ROTC Cadets, the Charlottesville Band’s Brass Quintet and featured speaker Mary James, founder and director of COVER (Community Outreach to Vietnam-Era Returnees). Free. highland.org. (434) 293-8000.

Jefferson Area Board for Aging offers free Medicare insurance counseling appointments at its new office in Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall. To sign up, fill out and submit the client intake form at www.jabacares.org/medicare-counseling. Details: insurance@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5248.

Jeffersonland Chorus is offering free voice lessons to help men gain confidence and strengthen singing skills on Monday; Nov. 21 and 28; and Dec. 5. No cost or obligation for lessons or teaching materials. The a cappella chorus for men’s voices is affiliated with international Barbershop Harmony Society and has entertained Charlottesville-area audiences for more than half a century. www.JLChorus.org. (434) 260-0857.

Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle has resumed in-person training; the remaining 2022 date is Dec. 3. Registration required. Information: heather@literacyforall.org. literacyforall.org.

Living Free Together will present free “Focus Communication Workshop” classes for veterans and military families every Monday evening from Nov. 14 through Dec. 5 at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m., and classes begin at 6 p.m. Classes may include Communication 101, Line Dancing, Yoga, Guitar, Teen Support and Art Fun for Kids. Registration is required. livingfree2gether@gmail.com. (804) 218-5505.

Montpelier Chapter of the DAR National Defense Meeting will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lake of the Woods Association in Locust Grove. $30 for luncheon; payment due by Friday. Mail checks to C. Wilson, 13423 Old Gordonsville Road, Orange, VA, 22960.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Peace Frogs Travel/Outfitters, in partnership with International Neighbors Charlottesville, will accept new and gently used coats for local refugee families during its eighth annual Coat Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Friday at its store at 1043 Millmont St. Children’s coats are in high demand, but all sizes are welcomed and needed. Please do not donate dry-clean-only coats. peacefrogstravel.com. (434) 977-1415.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Nov. 19 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. Register in advance at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer the 2023 Extension Master Gardeners training class for Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Applications for the class are due Tuesday. Applications: tcostello@vt.edu or (434) 872-4581. Information: https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/volunteer/become-a-master-gardener.

Piedmont Virginia Community College will present an Education and Resource Fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bolick Student Center. Anyone considering enrolling at PVCC in spring 2023 can learn about degree and certificate programs and gaining workplace skills. Representatives from James Madison University, Mary Baldwin University, Old Dominion University and the University of Virginia will be there to discuss transferring from PVCC to their institutions. www.pvcc.edu/pvcc4u100.

Rivanna Conservation Alliance and Ecosystem Services will have a community input meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Woolen Mills Chapel about an upcoming river restoration project at Riverview Park. Space is limited; register in advance at www.rivannariver.org/events. www.rivannariver.org. (434) 977-4837.

Samson Properties will present a Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 32345 Constitution Highway in Locust Grove. Free. (540) 854-1114.

Deborah Short and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital will present "Understanding Type 2 Diabetes" at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Kessler Conference Center at Martha Jefferson Hospital Outpatient Center at 500 Martha Jefferson Drive. The class, presented during Diabetes Awareness Month, will explore how plant-based foods can improve blood sugar levels and improve the body's ability to use insulin and offer practical tips for meal planning and shopping. Free. https://www.pcrm.org/class.

Sierra Club’s Piedmont Group will present a virtual screening of “Earth Emergency” at 4 p.m. Sunday. https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000001byIhAAI&_gl=1*dn34yx*_ga*MzU5MDEzMTEwLjE2MzM2NDY3NDk.*_ga_41DQ5KQCWV*MTY2NTM0Mjk2MC4yOS4xLjE2NjUzNDI5NzYuMC4wLjA.&_ga=2.25576125.1400887250.1665274782-359013110.1633646749. sierraclub.org.

University of Virginia Department of Classics will present its annual Constantine Lecture at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Gibson Room on the first floor of Cocke Hall at UVa. Radcliffe Edmonds, professor at Bryn Mawr College, will present “Magicians and Mendicants: New Light from the Marmarini Inscription.” Reception will follow in the Department of Classics. (434) 924-3008.

Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is accepting applications for its 2023 financial incentives program for qualifying farmers and producers in Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and 11 other counties who adopt land management practices to improve habitats for grassland birds. vagrasslandbirds.org/incentives/.

Virginia State Parks will require online reservations this year for managed deer hunts and other hunting opportunities. Create an online account ahead of time before the reservation period opens, as it can take time for the account information to be processed. Reservations: https://reserveaparks.com/Web/. Details: www.dcr. virginia.gov/state-parks/hunting.