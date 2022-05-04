Activities for May 5

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Public Schools will host kindergarten registration through May 31 for children who will turn 5 by Sept. 30. www.k12albemarle.org/kindergarten. (434) 296-5820. For bilingual assistance: (434) 296-6517.

Alzheimer's Foundation of America is offering free virtual memory screenings each weekday in May during National Older Americans Month. No minimum age or insurance prerequisites. Each participant will need access to a computer, smartphone, tablet or other device with a webcam and internet connection. alzfdn.org. (866) 232-8484.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge will present its fifth annual 10k/5k/Half-Mile walk and run from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. May 14 on a private farm in Free Union. $40 race registration fee for 10k and 5k; $15 for half-mile. Proceeds will benefit mentoring programs. https://runsignup.com/bbbsrace. areis@blueridgebigs.org. (434) 244-0882, Ext. 5.

Camp Holiday Trails' "Hope Grows" fundraiser will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at King Family Vineyards in Crozet. There will be music by DJ Tobler, family-friendly fun, pony rides, food, beer, wine and more. $150 per family; $85 per person; $40 per additional child. campholidaytrails.org/hope-grows/. (434) 977-3781.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Foster Care and Adoption Awareness Coalition will present a Bluebird Parade for Foster Children at 5 p.m. Saturday on the Downtown Mall. Gather at 4:30 p.m. at the Free Speech Wall and bring your bluebird-themed artwork to honor foster children. (434) 979-0335.

Groove the Blues Away, part of a series of free health and wellness events with Black fitness instructors, will be from 9 to 11 a.m. every Saturday in May at Tonsler Park. Includes free health screenings, conversations on mental health and free food. Move2HealthEquity@gmail.com.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia will observe Red Dress Day with an outdoor art installation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to raise awareness of thousands of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives. kluge-ruhe.org.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Environmental Council's 50th-anniversary celebration, "The Land That Sustains Us," is planned for May 21 at Mistwood in Orange County. Author and environmentalist Terry Tempest Williams will present the keynote address, "The Open Space of Democracy," at 2:45 p.m. There will be workshops, a catered lunch and more. $30. http://www.pecva.org/mistwood.

Piedmont Master Gardeners' annual Spring Plant Sale is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Albemarle Square Shopping Center. There will be annuals, perennials, shrubs, herbs, houseplants and lots of native plants at the rain-or-shine event. A help desk will be available to answer gardening questions. All proceeds will support free and low-cost horticultural programs offered throughout the year and a variety of grants for school garden projects, such as the one under development at Greer Elementary School. piedmontmastergardeners.org/events. (434) 872-4580.

Scottsville Museum has reopened. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

Senior Statesmen of Virginia will meet and present "General Assembly Update 2022" at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom. Confirmed guests include state Sen. Creigh Deeds, Delegate Mark Fariss and Delegate Sally Hudson. Ella Jordan will serve as moderator. Audience members will be muted during the program and their video will be turned off, but they can submit questions to the Q&A feature. Free; everyone is welcome. seniorstatesmen.org.

U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit is accepting submission for its 2022 essay contest from all students in eighth through 12th grade in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Students are invited to share their thoughts in 1,000 or fewer words on the following question: “Is the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause sufficient to secure the rights of all citizens, or is the ERA necessary to promote gender equality?” Deadline: 11:59 p.m. May 27. Winners will be announced in August; prizes include $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place. Submission instructions: www.ca4.uscourts.gov/essay-contest. Details: essaycontest@ca4.uscourts.gov. (804) 916-2706.