Activities for May 26

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Public Schools will host kindergarten registration through Tuesday for children who will turn 5 by Sept. 30. www.k12albemarle.org/kinder garten. (434) 296-5820. For bilingual assistance: (434) 296-6517.

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering free virtual memory screenings each weekday in May during National Older Americans Month. No minimum age or insurance prerequisites. Each participant will need access to a computer, smartphone, tablet or other device with a webcam and internet connection. alzfdn.org. (866) 232-8484.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Blue Ridge Mountains Rotary Club will offer its Ramblin’ Rabbit Run at 7 a.m. Saturday at Piedmont Virginia Community College. Race will start at 7:30 a.m. sharp. This year’s beneficiary is All Blessings Flow, which works to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. $50. On-site registration begins at 6 a.m. May 28; runners and walkers also may register ahead of time at www. RotaryRabbitRun.com.

Burgers & Bingo 4 a Cause will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside North to raise funds for Living Free Together. All bingo proceeds and a portion of food sales will help Living Free Together serve local families. (804) 218-5505.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is reopening its two outdoor pools on Saturday. Reduced admission prices are offered until June 11. Summer pool passes will go on sale Wednesday and will be valid at Onesty Family Aquatic Center, Washington Park Pool and Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center through Sept. 5. Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center, which has been closed for updates to improve ventilation and air distribution systems, reopens Tuesday. Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through June 2; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 3; closed June 4 and 5. Open daily starting June 6. (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has opened Spray Grounds sites for the 2022 season. The Spray Grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottessville.gov/parksandrec.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Groove the Blues Away, part of a series of free health and wellness events with Black fitness instructors, will be from 9 to 11 a.m. every Saturday in May at Tonsler Park. Includes free health screenings, conversations on mental health and free food. Move2HealthEquity@gmail.com.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

ParadeRest Virginia presents 4 Our Freedom 5K at 8 a.m. June 4 at Panorama Farm in Earlysville. Beneficiaries include Gratitude Charlottesville, Living Free Together, Blue Star Mothers, Wintergreen Adaptive Sports, VWFC Foundation and West Point Society Monticello. $35 adults; $35 virtual; $25 youths; free for ages 10 and younger. (434) 234-9795.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with “Maintaining the Perennial Garden” from 2 to 4 p.m. June 18 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. Schedule includes “Insects” on July 16, “The Fall Vegetable Garden” on Sept. 17 and “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Nov. 19. Register for the classes in advance at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

Scottsville Museum has reopened. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit is accepting submission for its 2022 essay contest from all students in eighth through 12th grade. Students are invited to share their thoughts in 1,000 or fewer words on the following question: “Is the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause sufficient to secure the rights of all citizens, or is the ERA necessary to promote gender equality?” Deadline: 11:59 p.m. Friday. Winners will be announced in August; prizes include $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place. Submission instructions: www.ca4.uscourts.gov/essay-contest. Details: essaycontest@ca4.uscourts.gov. (804) 916-2706.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1827 will present Charlottesville's Memorial Day Tribute at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Ting Pavilion. Guest speaker is Marine Lt. Col. James Diehl (retired). Charlottesville High School Marching Knights and a bagpiper will perform. http://myvfw.org/va/post1827. (434) 989-1218.