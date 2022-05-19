Activities for May 20

***UPDATED; ADD NEW ITEMS THAT ARRIVE***

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Public Schools will host kindergarten registration through May 31 for children who will turn 5 by Sept. 30. www.k12albemarle.org/kinder garten. (434) 296-5820. For bilingual assistance: (434) 296-6517.

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering free virtual memory screenings each weekday in May during National Older Americans Month. No minimum age or insurance prerequisites. Each participant will need access to a computer, smartphone, tablet or other device with a webcam and internet connection. alzfdn.org. (866) 232-8484.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Blue Ridge Mountains Rotary Club will offer its Ramblin’ Rabbit Run at 7 a.m. May 28 at Piedmont Virginia Community College. Race will start at 7:30 a.m. sharp. This year’s beneficiary is All Blessings Flow, which works to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. $50. On-site registration begins at 6 a.m. May 28; runners and walkers also may register ahead of time at www. RotaryRabbitRun.com.

Burgers & Bingo 4 a Cause will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. June 1 at Riverside North to raise funds for Living Free Together. All bingo proceeds and a portion of food sales will help Living Free Together serve local families. (804) 218-5505.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has opened Spray Grounds sites for the 2022 season. The Spray Grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottessville.gov/parksandrec.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Groove the Blues Away, part of a series of free health and wellness events with Black fitness instructors, will be from 9 to 11 a.m. every Saturday in May at Tonsler Park. Includes free health screenings, conversations on mental health and free food. Move2HealthEquity@gmail.com.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Monticello will offer a special joint livestream with the Garden Club of Virginia about the club's role in restoring Monticello's gardens at 1 p.m. Tuesday on its website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. Peggy Cornett, Monticello's curator of plants, will speak with Peter Hatch, director of gardens and grounds emeritus, and Candy Crosby, a member of the Albemarle Garden Club and past member of the Garden Club of Virginia Restoration Committee. monticello.org

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Environmental Council’s 50th-anniversary celebration, “The Land That Sustains Us,” is planned for Saturday at Mistwood in Orange County. Author and environmentalist Terry Tempest Williams will present the keynote address, “The Open Space of Democracy,” at 2:45 p.m. There will be workshops, a catered lunch and more. $30. http://www.pecva.org/mistwood.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will resume its free in-person Garden Basics classes with "Preparing and Maintaining Garden Soil for Asters to Zucchinis" from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. Schedule includes "Maintaining the Perennial Garden" on June 18, "Insects" on July 16, "The Fall Vegetable Garden" on Sept. 17 and "Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden" on Nov. 19. Register for the classes in advance at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

Scottsville Museum has reopened. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit is accepting submission for its 2022 essay contest from all students in eighth through 12th grade. Students are invited to share their thoughts in 1,000 or fewer words on the following question: “Is the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause sufficient to secure the rights of all citizens, or is the ERA necessary to promote gender equality?” Deadline: 11:59 p.m. May 27. Winners will be announced in August; prizes include $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place. Submission instructions: www.ca4.uscourts.gov/essay-contest. Details: essaycontest@ca4.uscourts.gov. (804) 916-2706.