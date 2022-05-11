Activities for May 12

***EVERYTHING UPDATED; ADD NEW ITEMS THAT ARRIVE***

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Public Schools will host kindergarten registration through May 31 for children who will turn 5 by Sept. 30. www.k12albemarle.org/kinder garten. (434) 296-5820. For bilingual assistance: (434) 296-6517.

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering free virtual memory screenings each weekday in May during National Older Americans Month. No minimum age or insurance prerequisites. Each participant will need access to a computer, smartphone, tablet or other device with a webcam and internet connection. alzfdn.org. (866) 232-8484.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Batesville Day, set for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, will include a one-mile field race and stone throw at 10 a.m. instead of its traditional 10K race. Go over the bridge to walk the Fairy House River Trail. Events include yoga at 9 a.m., a Village Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Batesville Day Field, a plant exchange, a maypole dance and musical performances, https://www.batesvillemarket.com/events-music.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge will present its fifth annual 10k/5k/Half-Mile walk and run from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday on a private farm in Free Union. $40 race registration fee for 10k and 5k; $15 for half-mile. Proceeds will benefit mentoring programs. https://runsignup.com/bbbsrace. areis@blueridgebigs.org. (434) 244-0882, Ext. 5.

Blue Ridge Mountains Rotary Club will offer its Ramblin' Rabbit Run at 7 a.m. May 28 at Piedmont Virginia Community College. Race will start at 7:30 a.m. sharp. This year's beneficiary is All Blessings Flow, which works to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. $50. On-site registration begins at 6 a.m. May 28; runners and walkers also may register ahead of time at www.RotaryRabbitRun.com.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is opening the Spray Grounds for the 2022 season at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Spray Grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottessville.gov/parksandrec.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will present a Job Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Carver Recreation Center. Staff members will be recruiting for seasonal and year-round positions, including counselors, directors, lifeguards, aquatic fitness and program instructors, athletic officials, custodial maintenance staffers, landscapers, customer service attendants and adaptive camp staffers. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. (434) 970-3053.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Foster Care and Adoption Awareness Coalition will present a Bluebird Parade for Foster Children at 5 p.m. Friday on the Downtown Mall. Gather at 4:30 p.m. at the Free Speech Wall and bring your bluebird-themed artwork to honor foster children. Event has been rescheduled from May 7. (434) 979-0335.

Groove the Blues Away, part of a series of free health and wellness events with Black fitness instructors, will be from 9 to 11 a.m. every Saturday in May at Tonsler Park. Includes free health screenings, conversations on mental health and free food. Move2HealthEquity@gmail.com.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library's How-To Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in and around Central Library. Presentations and demonstrations by more than 25 experts, business owners and hobbyists will cover everything from choosing essential oils for mosquito repellent to tuning a guitar to mending a sweater to learning flamenco dance. Free. jmrl.org.

Keller Williams Realtors will present a food drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday to collect food for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Bring nonperishable food donations to Giant at 1900 Abbey Road or Kroger at 1980 Rio Hill Center. Foods also can be brought to the Keller Williams Alliance fourth-floor lobby at 3510 Remson Court, No. 301, through Friday.

Louisa County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will present its inaugural BBQ Cook-Off and Craft Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Walton Park in Mineral. There will be music by Billy Brockman from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and Big Gavel Band from 1 to 4 p.m. Cook-off champion will be announced at 2 p.m.; contestants will offer free samples. Beer, wine, pulled pork and brisket will be sold. Free. louisa.org.

National Association of Letter Carriers will resume its one-day Stamp Out Hunger food drive on Saturday after a two-year hiatus. Nonperishable foods can be left at mailboxes for letter carriers to pick up. Canned fruits, vegetables and meats low in sodium and sugar are most needed. Do not include foods that require refrigeration or foods in glass jars or containers. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank also is seeking volunteers to help sort the donations at post offices in Charlottesville, Waynesboro, Staunton and Lynchburg between 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. brafb.org/stamp-out-hunger.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Environmental Council’s 50th-anniversary celebration, “The Land That Sustains Us,” is planned for May 21 at Mistwood in Orange County. Author and environmentalist Terry Tempest Williams will present the keynote address, “The Open Space of Democracy,” at 2:45 p.m. There will be workshops, a catered lunch and more. $30. http://www.pecva.org/mistwood.

Scottsville Museum has reopened. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit is accepting submission for its 2022 essay contest from all students in eighth through 12th grade. Students are invited to share their thoughts in 1,000 or fewer words on the following question: “Is the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause sufficient to secure the rights of all citizens, or is the ERA necessary to promote gender equality?” Deadline: 11:59 p.m. May 27. Winners will be announced in August; prizes include $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place. Submission instructions: www.ca4.uscourts.gov/essay-contest. Details: essaycontest@ca4.uscourts.gov. (804) 916-2706.