Activities for March 4

Bright Stars, Charlottesville City Preschool and Monticello Area Community Action Agency Head Start offer a joint preschool application for the 2021-2022 school year for 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Enrollment is based on need, and space is limited; early application is recommended. Go2Grow.com.

Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue offers links to free options for filing state and federal taxes through TurboTax, Online Taxes (OLT) and TaxACT for qualified city residents through an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service and Free File Alliance member companies. Eligibility requirements are listed on the website. www.charlottesville.gov/FREEFILE.

Greenwood Community Center is offering free WiFi. Indoor use is limited to one individual or family at a time. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance by emailing jclark@albe marle.org or calling (434) 466-3389. Unrestricted outdoor use is available in the center’s parking lot, baseball field and outdoor shelter. (434) 466-3389.