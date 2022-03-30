Activities for March 31

AARP TaxAide program will open several sites by appointment only to provide free drop-off tax return preparation to low- and middle-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older. All volunteers are trained and IRS certified. For appointments at The Center at Belvedere from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, or Piedmont Virginia Community College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, go to taxaidecville.wordpress.com. For appointments at Fluvanna County Public Library from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Mondays, call (434) 214-0572. For an appointment at Nelson Memorial Library between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays, call (301) 938-9741.

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Charlottesville Utilities is offering 200 free trees to city residents as part of the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program. One tree per household will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Varieties include Southern red oak, serviceberry, sycamore, willow oak and black gum. www.arborday.org/charlottesville.

Derrière de Soie will be collecting gently used and freshly laundered bras through Thursday to support the anti-trafficking work of Free the Girls. derrieredesoie.com.

Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through April 10 At 300 Albemarle Square in Albemarle Square Shopping Center. A presale for Friends of the Library members will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday; memberships can be purchased or renewed at the door or online at jmrlfriends.org. Scanners will not be allowed. There will not be an educator/bag sale day during this sale. Categories for this sale include fiction, mystery, science, history, young adult, children's books and other categories. jmrlfriends.org.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ivy Creek Foundation will present a celebration of historic River View Farm in partnership with the B.F. Yancey School Community Center in Esmont from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ivy Creek Natural Area. It continues a Black History Month exploration of the history of Black farming in Albemarle County. ivycreekfoundation.org.

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Award nominations and applications for proceeds from the celebration offering must be postmarked no later than Monday. This year’s awards celebration, “The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community,” will be at 3 p.m. April 10 at Ting Pavilion. Mail letters of nomination and applications for proceeds to Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee, c/o The Rev. Dr. Alvin Edwards, Mount Zion First African Church, 105 Lankford Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22902. (434) 422-0703.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners concludes its 2022 Spring Lecture Series online at 7 p.m. Thursday, when Barbara Ryan presents “The New Sustainable Garden: Designing with Native Plants.” $10. Registration: https://piedmontmaster gardeners.org/events.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will accept “Green Elephant” donations of yard and garden equipment to be sold during the Spring Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7. New and used tools, hoses, decorative items, outdoor furniture and other gardening items may be dropped off at 402 Albemarle Square, next to M Clinic, from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays through the end of April. Books and opened chemicals will not be accepted. To arrange pickup of items, or to learn more, email greenelephant@ piedmontmastergardeners.org.

Scottsville Museum will reopen with a special program at 2 p.m. Sunday. Look for a new exhibit by photographer Edna Tapscott Anderson and a book signing of "Stories from Scottsville: Tales of a Small Virginia Town" by author Ruth W. Kippstein. Copies of the book are $15. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

University of Virginia Classics Alumni Lecture presents Daniel Leon Ruiz, professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champlain, speaking on "Arrhidaeus in Babylon" at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Gibson Room on the first floor of Cocke Hall at UVa. Free. (434) 924-3008.

University of Virginia Department of Classics will present “Soft Lands Breed Soft Men? Revisiting the End of Herodotus,” a talk by University of Oxford professor Timothy Rood, at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Gibson Room on the first floor of Cocke Hall at UVa. Free. Reception to follow in the Department of Classics. (434) 924-3008.

Yellow Door Foundation and Be the Match will present a Stem Cell Registry Drive for ages 18 to 40 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday outside Ragged Mountain Running Shop at 3 Elliewood Ave. No stem cells will be collected that day; self-administered cheek swabs will be added to the registry. Potential donors who cannot attend can text YDF to 61474 to receive a swab kit in the mail. yellowdoorfoundation.org.