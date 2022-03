Activities for March 17

AARP TaxAide program will open several sites by appointment only to provide free drop-off tax return preparation to low- and middle-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older. All volunteers are trained and IRS certified. For appointments at The Center at Belvedere from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, or Piedmont Virginia Community College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, go to taxaidecville.wordpress.com. For appointments at Fluvanna County Public Library from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Mondays, call (434) 214-0572. For an appointment at Nelson Memorial Library between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays, call (301) 938-9741.

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Charlottesville Utilities is offering 200 free trees to city residents as part of the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program. One tree per household will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Varieties include Southern red oak, serviceberry, sycamore, willow oak and black gum. www.arborday.org/charlottesville.

Derrière de Soie will be collecting gently used and freshly laundered bras through March 31 to support the anti-trafficking work of Free the Girls. derrieredesoie.com.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Award nominations and applications for proceeds from the celebration offering must be postmarked no later than April 4. This year’s awards celebration, “The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community,” will be at 3 p.m. April 10 at Ting Pavilion. Mail letters of nomination and applications for proceeds to Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee, c/o The Rev. Dr. Alvin Edwards, Mount Zion First African Church, 105 Lankford Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22902. (434) 422-0703.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners continues its 2022 Spring Lecture Series online at 7 p.m. March 24, when Jayesh Samtani will present “Home Garden Berries: Selection, Cultivation and Growing Alongside Ornamental Plants.” The series continues March 31 with Barbara Ryan presenting “The New Sustainable Garden: Designing with Native Plants.” $10 per lecture. Registration: https://piedmontmaster gardeners.org/events.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will accept “Green Elephant” donations of yard and garden equipment to be sold during the Spring Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7. New and used tools, hoses, decorative items, outdoor furniture and other items may be dropped off at 402 Albemarle Square, next to M Clinic, from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays through the end of April. Books and opened chemicals will not be accepted. To arrange pickup of items, or to learn more, email greenelephant@ piedmontmastergardeners.org.

Sierra Club’s Piedmont Group will present “Recycling Right in Albemarle County” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81743356920?pwd=NDVsbFNvM DU5WlIvMlI1bmNqSGxKUT09.

Women United in Philanthropy will present its 2022 Education Panel on Affordable Housing, “Collaborating Towards a Better Future: Affordable Housing Advancements,” at 8 a.m. Friday at the Omni Charlottesville Hotel. Speakers include Janette Kawachi, chief partnership officer at Habitat for Humanity; Sunshine Mathon, executive director of Piedmont Housing Alliance; Ridge Schuyler, dean of community self-sufficiency programs at Piedmont Virginia Community College (Network2Work); and Ravi Respeto, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Charlottesville. Free. Light breakfast fare; complimentary parking. Registration and details: womenunitedcville.org/events.